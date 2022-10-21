Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Regional Outlook, End Users Analysis and Forecast

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Industry Overview

The global actinic keratosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for AK treatment products, increasing awareness among people, and favorable government initiatives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market adversely. A downfall has been observed in the diagnosis and treatment rate of actinic keratosis in 2020, globally.

Key pharmaceutical companies are collaborating to develop novel therapies to treat actinic keratosis. For instance, in December 2017, Almirall, S.A., and Athenex, Inc. collaborated to develop KX2-391(tirbanibulin), an investigational drug for AK treatment. According to the deal, Athenex, Inc. granted the development and commercialization rights to Almirall, S.A. in the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, in December 2020, Almirall, S.A. received the U.S. FDA approval for Klisyri (tirbanibulin) and was commercialized in February 2021 in the U.S.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global actinic keratosis treatment market on the basis of therapy, drug class, end-use, and region:

Based on the Therapy Insights, the market is segmented into Topical, Surgery, and Photodynamic Therapy

The surgical therapy segment dominated the global market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 65%. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The photodynamic therapy segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the Drug Class Insights, the market is segmented into Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitor, NSAIDs, Immune Response Modifiers, Photoenhancers, and Others

The nucleoside metabolic inhibitors drug class segment led the global market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 32%.

The photo-enhancers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Private Clinics, Homecare, and Others

The hospital segment led the global treatment market in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of 30%.

The home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Many generic pharmaceutical companies are involved in the manufacturing & distribution of topical drugs, which makes the global market highly competitive.

Some prominent players in the global Actinic Keratosis Treatment market include:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

GALDERMA

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A.

Biofrontera AG

3M

