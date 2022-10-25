Worldwide Demand For Lab Workflow Solution Is Projected To Soar At A Phenomenal CAGR of 14.8% By 2032

In 2022, the global lab workflow solutions market stands at a valuation of US$ 9.12 billion and is predicted to surge to US$ 36.27 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide lab workflow solution demand is projected to soar at a phenomenal CAGR of 14.8% between 2022 and 2032.

The clinical workflow solutions market is anticipated to account for the high demand for nurse call systems, lab sample management systems, and other laboratory workflow solutions over the coming years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Lab Workflow Solutions Market Survey Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sectra ABss

Digipath Co.

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

3D-Histech Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Definiens AG

Inspirata Co.

ZEISS

Leica Biosystems

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Yokogawa Electronics Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Key Segments in Lab Workflow Solutions Industry Research

Lab Workflow Solutions Market by Type : Data Integration Solutions Real-time Communication Solutions Lab Workflow Automation Solutions Care Collaboration Solutions Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Lab Workflow Solutions Market by End Use : Hospitals Long-term Care Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers



