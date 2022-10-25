Managed Security Services Is Anticipated To Witness Robust Growth, Reaching Us$ 130 Bn In Value By 2031

Managed Network Services Sales are Driven by Increased Demand for Optimized Operational Workflows & Virtual Security during 2021-2031

The global market for managed security services is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching US$ 130 Bn in value by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. By 2021-end, a valuation of US$ 60.4 Bn is projected for the industry. The market is poised to surge more than 2x in the forthcoming decade, with demand for managed security services to be most prominent.

Prominent Key players of the Managed Network Services market survey report:

Accenture Plc

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

AT&T Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

GTT Communications Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Key Segments Covered

Service Type Managed Voice Network Services Managed VPN Services Managed Network Security Services Managed Network Conferencing Services Managed WAN/SD WAN Services

Enterprise Type MNS for Small Enterprises MNS for Medium Enterprises MNS for Large Enterprises

End Use Vertical MNS for Banking & Securities MNS for Insurance Health Insurance (Payer) Insurance (Other than Health) MNS for Communication, Media & Services Entertainment Publishing and Advertising Broadcasting and Cable Telecommunications Other Business, Technical and Consumer Services IT Services & Software MNS for Healthcare Providers Physician Hospitals MNS for Manufacturing & Natural Resources Automotive Consumer Nondurable Products Energy Resources & Processing Heavy Industry IT Hardware Life Sciences and Healthcare Products Natural Resources & Materials MNS for Retail General Retailers Grocery Restaurants and Hotels Specialty Retailers MNS for Wholesale Trade MNS for Transportation MNS for Transport Motor Freight Pipelines Rail & Water Warehousing, Couriers and Support Services MNS for Utilities MNS for Education MNS for Government



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

