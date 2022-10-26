Light of the Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Cookbook “The Southern Mountain Kitchen Cookbook”

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing has released a third cookbook from Author / YouTube Content Creator G.W. Mullins. His first two cookbooks “The Native American Cookbook Recipes From Native American Tribes” and “Native American Cooking An Indian Cookbook with Legends, and Folklore” have gone on to be best-sellers. This new book, Hardback ISBN: 978-1-958221-06-8 and Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-07-5, containing more than 226 pages in 6×9 format, is packed with recipes, featuring a large collection of Southern and Mountain themed food, much based on Mullins’ cooking videos on his YouTube channel The Southern Mountain Kitchen.

Southern and Mountain recipes hold an original flavor all their own. Often thought of as guilty pleasures, these foods are very down to earth and original. In this book, you will find the best of these recipes. From traditional post roast, to buttermilk biscuits, the recipes are all here. There is even a recipe for moonshine. These are the wonderful foods you would have gotten when going to Grandma’s house. This book will allow you to recreate those memories of the old days, with great food and family. It is all about family, friends and food.

Among the recipes included are: Moonshine, Pot Roast, Meatloaf, Country Biscuits, Doughnuts, Parker House Rolls, Sausage Rolls, Chicken Wings, Funnel Cake, Peach Pie, Hershey Bar Pie, Potato Soup, Cabbage Rolls, Peanut Butter Balls, Heavenly Hash, Bourbon Balls, Rum Balls, 7-Up Cake, Dump Cake, Strawberry Soda pop Cake, Oatmeal Cookies, Chicken & Dumplings, Baked Beans, Potato Pinwheel Candy, Chow Chow, Pickled Eggs, Fruit Cobbler, Pound Cake, Chocolate Velvet Cake, Old Fashioned Stack Cake, Meat Balls, Macaroni Salad, Rice Pudding, Zucchini Bread, Peanut Butter Fudge, Fruit Cocktail Cake, Dirt Cake, No Bake Cookies, Grandma’s Sugar Cookies, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Chocolate Vanilla Swirl Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pie, Oatmeal Carmelites, Deviled Eggs, Hog Jowls & Turnip Greens, Chocolate Pie, Coconut Custard Pie, Crab Dip, Hot Pepper Cheese Balls, Egg Nogg, Wassail, Thanksgiving Yams & Topping, Pecan Pie, Five Bean Salad, Homemade Pizza, Hash Browns, Corn Bread, Peanut Butter Cake, Crunchy Ice Cream Squares, Chicken Tempura, Lasagna, Red Velvet Cake, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Peanut Brittle, And Many, Many More…

For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Kobo, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Target.com, Walmart.com, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City of Books and many more locations world-wide.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 11 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King” and “Book Two War Of The Witches.” Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” & “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2022).