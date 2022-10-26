CHETU WINS THREE GLOBEE AWARDS IN 2022

Sunrise, Florida, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today was named the winner of the Gold Globee® Award in the Business Excellence category at the 12th annual Globee® Awards ceremony. This is Chetu’s third Globee® Award in 2022, having received a Gold Globee® in the American Best in Business and a Silver Globee® in the Golden Bridge Awards categories earlier this year.

The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of nine award programs. More than 100 judges participate in the worldwide judging panel which consists of executives and professionals that represent a wide spectrum of industries. The winners get determined and honored at a ceremony at the end of the year.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for being recognized for a third Globee® Award in 2022,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our team’s dedication is reflected in these awards and I am excited to continue making an impact on the software development industry today and in the future.”

Chetu won the Gold Globee® in the Technology (all) category, which stands as their commitment to continue to provide software solutions that set industry benchmarks for excellence.

For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

Natalia Rubiano

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676