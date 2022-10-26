Sales of Automotive Tires Are Anticipated To Increase at a CAGR of 4.5% Over 2032

Automotive Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (2/3 Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Tire Structure (Radial, Tube, Tubeless, Bias Tires), By Tire (Winter, Summer, All-season), By Distribution Channel, By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

As of 2022, the global automotive tire market enjoys a valuation of US$ 381.5 billion and is projected to reach US$ 593.5 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of automotive tires are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next ten years.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Tire market survey report:

  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • Michelin North America Inc
  • The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company
  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
  • The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A
  • Madras Rubber Factory Limited
  • Apollo Tyres Ltd
  • Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of auto tires are focusing on expanding their business scope by increasing manufacturing capacity to meet high demand from various regions.

  • In August 2022, Hankook Tire, a South Korean supplier of tires, announced the expansion of the manufacturing capacity of its facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, United States. The company was expected to invest around US$ 1.6 billion to increase the local manufacturing capacity of the facility by more than double by 2026.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Tire Industry Research

  • By Vehicle Type:
    • 2/3 Wheelers
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
      • LCVs
      • HCVs
  • By Tire Structure:
    • Radial Tires
    • Tube Tires
    • Tubeless Tires
    • Bias Tires
  • By Tire Type:
    • Winter Tires
    • Summer Tires
    • All-season Tires
  • By Distribution Channel:
    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket

