Green Hydrogen Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

Green hydrogen is a type of hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources. The process of electrolysis splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen atoms using an electric current. The hydrogen produced can be used in a variety of ways, including as a fuel for vehicles or as a way to store energy.

Key Trends:

In the past decade, there has been a growing interest in green hydrogen technology. This is due to the many potential benefits that this technology can offer. Some of the key trends in green hydrogen technology include:

– Increased Efficiency: One of the main trends in green hydrogen technology is the increased efficiency of electrolyzers. This is important because it means that more hydrogen can be produced from renewable energy sources.

– Cost reductions: Another trend is the reduction in the cost of green hydrogen technology. This is due to the improved efficiency of electrolyzers and the development of new technologies.

Key Drivers:

There are many factors that are driving the green hydrogen market. One of the most important drivers is the need to decarbonize the economy and move to cleaner energy sources. Hydrogen is seen as a key part of this transition, as it can be used in a variety of ways to replace fossil fuels. For example, it can be used as a fuel for transportation, as a way to store energy, and as a feedstock for various industrial processes.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

– Proton exchange membrane electrolyzer

– Alkaline electrolyzer

– Solid oxide electrolyzer

By Application

– Power Generation

– Chemical Feedstock

– Transportation

– Others

Key Players:

– Air Liquide

– Nel Hydrogen

– ITM Power

– Linde

– PowerCell

– Plug Power

