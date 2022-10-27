Napco National Packaging to Exhibit at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022

Napco National Packaging will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of food and beverage packaging solutions at the Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, booth#B3-4 in Hall 3 from 8-10 November 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center. For over 65 years now, Napco National Packaging serves food and beverage producers in over 70 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe & UK, Asia and the Americas with a wide range of customized, high-quality, sustainable, and safe food packaging solutions.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leveraging on main strategic pillars in terms of operations, processes and product portfolio, Napco National Packaging is focusing in this Gulfood Manufacturing edition on discussing ‘Sustainability, Innovation & Product Development, and Customer Centricity’ to tell its story of over six decades with its customers, as well as to further develop mutual sustainable success for generations to come. Napco National will exhibit for the 6th consecutive year in this exhibition, which is the largest Middle East’s food and beverage processing trade show focusing on the future of food and beverage production from new ingredients and advanced technologies to integrated supply chain solutions and breakthrough developments driving the industry forward.

From its manufacturing plants in Jeddah and Dammam, Napco National Packaging produces and distributes paper, plastic, multi-layer packaging, and corrugated packaging, including bags, barrier films, cone sleeves and ice lolly tubes, labels, lidding, pouches, shrink films, wraps, as well as corrugated boxes and containers. During this show, food and beverage manufacturers and packers can learn more about the wide range of food and beverage packaging solutions, including bakery packaging, condiments and sauces packaging, confectionery packaging, dairy packaging, dry food packaging, fresh food packaging, frozen food packaging, ice cream packaging, as well as ready-made packaging. Napco executives will also highlight the unique features of its packaging brands, including Glass Clear® Barrier Films, Aqua-peel® Peel Lidding and SW® Shrink Wrap Film.

Innovating Sustainable Packaging for a Promising Future



In line with the Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision, Napco National’s sustainability pillar corresponds with its mission to contribute to the welfare of Saudi Arabia and the GCC communities. Through Gaia™brand, we partner with our customers for sustainable packaging solutions, including biodegradable packaging, lightweight and recycled content packaging, paper-based solution, recyclable packaging, as well as renewable packaging.

Product Innovation & Development at Napco National Packaging

Keeping innovation at the forefront of our product lifecycle, we work hand in hand with our suppliers to improve our products and meet our customers’ evolving needs. We foster a culture of innovation and product development, and we aim to combine art and science and to enhance products people use.

Through advanced research and development, Napco National is innovating packaging to extend shelf life and to reduce food waste in the region, while ensuring shelf appeal, convenience, ease of use, and proper disposability. During Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, Napco’s executives will discuss with customers and visitors the latest product developments made over the past year and how they can support in the product lifecycle. In order to view the latest product developments, booth visitors will engage in an interactive customer experience using immersive 3D virtual reality technology. They will also be able to experience the innovative products through augmented reality technology in retail and view how these products can offer a solution to their challenges.

Customer Centricity at Napco National Packaging

At Napco National Packaging, we work closely with our customers to envision their packaging of the future to best address their production and brand objectives, while meeting their customers’ demands to keep food fresh and to recycle packaging. We rely on our team’s specialized experience and market knowledge in the food and beverage sector in the GCC region, and leverage on the best practices and the latest innovations for assuring superior product quality and performance while operating at international standards.

During Gulfood Manufacturing, Napco National Packaging will unveil its latest e-commerce customer platforms through virtual reality technology, in order to immerse the visitors with a live customer experience to portray the Napco customer journey. Executives will engage with food and beverage customers and other visitors to address their packaging objectives, from design innovations, product development initiatives to environmental sustainability goals.

Napco National Packaging serves different subsectors, such as:

About Napco National Packaging

Napco National Packaging produces a wide range of raw materials and packaging solutions in Napco National’s manufacturing plants in Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging on manufacturing excellence since 1956, Napco National Packaging partners with world leading manufacturers to produce sustainable and high-quality plastics and corrugated products for agricultural, beverage, building and construction, chemical and petrochemical, food, healthcare, household care, hygiene and tissue converting, personal care, plastics converting, retail and wholesale, transportation and warehousing, and other manufacturing industries.

Napco National Packaging is committed to a circular economy by fostering premium re-use of industrial, commercial and agricultural plastic scrap to reduce carbon emissions and divert plastics destined for landfills or incineration into recycled applications supporting a circular economy of plastics.

