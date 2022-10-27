Video Game Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players Names: Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Video Game Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Video Game Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

With the release of innovative games and applications by various video gaming industry companies, the video gaming industry is predicted to grow at a quick rate. Gaming is one of the most popular types of entertainment in the modern world, especially among teenagers and young adults.

The increasing adoption of internet services, as well as the widespread availability and accessibility of online games around the world, are likely to boost market growth prospects in the future years. Game creators are constantly improving and pushing the technological limits in terms of real-time rendering of images and which is also predicted to fuel growth.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Mobile gaming has surpassed both console and PC gaming as the most popular form of gaming worldwide. The accessibility of mobile gaming is one of the key reasons for its appeal. Almost everyone owns a smartphone that includes games. The growing popularity of mobile games is due to several technology developments and enhancements, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and cloud gaming.

Young people are increasingly turning to video games to pass time. It has been helpful in increasing market expansion.

The good news for investors in this business is that players and publishers are increasingly coming together to push gaming to new heights of financial success.

During the forecast period, the global social gaming market is expected to rise due to rising smartphone demand.

Segmentation:

By Device Outlook

-Console

-Mobile

-Computer

By Gamer Type

-Extreme

-Casual

By Hardware

-Handheld Console Video Games

-Static Console Video Games

-Video Gaming Accessories

By Digital Platform

-Online Video Games

-Mobile/Tablet Video Games

-Handheld Video Games

-Virtual Reality Video Games

Key Players:

-Microsoft Corporation

-Nintendo Co., Ltd.

-Rovio Entertainment Corporation

-Sony Corporation

-Apple

