Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030

Corporate branding, corporate & organisational identity, corporate responsibility, corporate reputation, crisis communications, internal/employee communications, investor relations, public relations, issues management, media relations, and company/spokesperson profiling are all areas where video conferencing solutions can help.
In recent years, several businesses have implemented the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Carry Your Own Device (CYOD) policies. These technologies allow employees to engage with company data from a variety of places. These solutions compliment one other since BYOD and CYOD regulations and business video solutions provide employees greater flexibility. Many businesses are expected to embrace enterprise video solutions to allow their employees to connect with one other or with clients, since many have accepted the BYOD and CYOD policies. The enterprise video industry is growing due to the increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD policies by businesses.
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market Segmentation:
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-Based
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by Component
- Services
- Solution
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by Technique
- Downloading/Traditional Streaming
- Adaptive Streaming
- Progressive Streaming
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by Application
- Corporate Communications
- Training and Development
- Marketing and Client Management
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by End-User
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
Based on the region, the Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America has the largest market region in the global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry market, followed by Asia Pacific.
Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Global Enterprise Video Platforms Industry Market:
- Adobe, Inc.
- Avaya Inc.
- Brightcove Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM
- Kaltura
- Microsoft Corporation
- Polycom, Inc.
- VBrick Systems
- Vidyo
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
