Huntington’s Disease Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Key players Names: AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Amgen

Huntington’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by a mutation in the HTT gene. This gene provides instructions for making a protein called huntingtin. Huntingtin is involved in the development and function of neurons in the brain. The HTT gene mutation causes an abnormal expansion of a section of DNA called CAG repeats. This expansion leads to the production of an abnormally long huntingtin protein. The abnormal huntingtin protein interferes with the normal functioning of neurons and causes the death of these cells.

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease typically begin in adulthood and worsen over time. They include involuntary movements called chorea, cognitive decline, and emotional disturbances. Huntington’s disease is diagnosed based on the presence of the HTT gene mutation and a family history of the disorder. There is no cure for Huntington’s disease, and treatments are focused on relieving symptoms.

Key Trends

In the past decade, there have been significant advances in our understanding of Huntington’s disease (HD), paving the way for new treatments. The HD market is currently small, but is expected to grow as more treatments are approved and awareness of the disease increases.

The most notable recent development in HD is the approval of the first ever therapeutic drug, Spinraza (nusinersen), in December 2016. Spinraza is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the mutated huntingtin protein and has been shown to improve motor function and delay disease progression in clinical trials. This is a major breakthrough for HD patients and their families, and is expected to drive growth in the HD market in the coming years.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Huntington’s disease market.

Firstly, the increasing prevalence of the condition is a key driver. Huntington’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that typically affects people in their 30s or 40s. The condition is characterized by a number of symptoms including involuntary movements, cognitive decline, and psychiatric problems. The prevalence of Huntington’s disease is thought to be around 5-10 per 100,000 people.

Secondly, the development of new treatments is a key driver of the Huntington’s disease market. There are a number of new treatments in development that are showing promise in clinical trials. These new treatments are aimed at slowing the progression of the disease and improving the quality of life for patients.

Market Segments

By Treatment

-Symptomatic treatment

-Disease-Modifying Therapies

Key Players

-AbbVie

-Acorda Therapeutics

-Amgen

-BioMarin Pharmaceutical

-F. Hoffmann-La Roche

-Ionis Pharmaceuticals

-Janssen Pharmaceuticals

