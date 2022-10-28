Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is a broad term that covers a wide range of applications and technologies. AI technologies can be used to help doctors and other healthcare professionals diagnose and treat diseases, make predictions about patient health, and improve the efficiency of care delivery. AI is also being used to develop new drugs and personalized treatments, and to create digital assistants that can help patients manage their health.

Key Trends and Drivers

AI is being used in healthcare in a number of ways, including:

Automating administrative tasks: AI can be used to automate administrative tasks such as insurance claims processing and appointment scheduling. This can free up time for healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

Improving clinical decision-making: AI can be used to support clinicians in making diagnosis and treatment decisions. AI-based decision support systems can provide clinicians with real-time guidance based on the latest evidence.

Personalizing patient care: AI can be used to personalize patient care. For example, AI-based systems can be used to identify patients at risk of developing a certain condition and to tailor treatment plans to individual patients.

Market Segments

By Component

-Software Solutions

-Hardware

-Services

By Application

-Robot-Assisted Surgery

-Virtual Assistants

-Administrative Workflow Assistants

-Connected Machines

-Diagnosis

-Clinical Trials

-Fraud Detection

-Cybersecurity

-Dosage Error Reduction

Key Players

-Intel Corporation

-Nvidia Corporation

-Google Inc.

-IBM Corporation

