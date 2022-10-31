Glycol Pumps Market is anticipated to reach US$ 224.3 million by 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry analysis on Glycol Pumps Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Glycol Pumps Market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global Glycol Pumps Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The Glycol Pumps Market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and East Asia – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are

Heat Exchange & Transfer, Inc.

John Wood, Inc.

T-Mag

Exterran

Rotor Tech

Bifold

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Key Glycol Pumps Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact.MR analysis provides Glycol Pumps Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Glycol Pumps Market sales to grow from US$ 123.7 Million in 2022 to US$ 224.3 Million in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Glycol Pumps Market, opining Glycol Pumps Market revenues to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2032

Glycol Pumps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Glycol Pumps Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Glycol Pumps Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

The glycol pumps market is rapidly expanding due to technological advancements by key market players. Prominent market players are incorporating advanced features and electrical integrations, and are also focusing on R&D activities. Further, players with big financial power in the market are resorting to acquisitions to gain an edge over others operating in the market.

For instance :

In Dec. 2021, Kimray acquired Texas-based Control Equipment Inc. The acquisition would result in huge benefits for the industry by combining Kimray’s innovation and production capabilities with CEI’s distribution network and expertise. In March 2022, Atlas Copco´s Power and Flow division agreed to acquire LEWA. The acquisition will strengthen Atlas Copco`s expansion within the industrial pumps business.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Glycol Pumps Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Glycol Pumps Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Glycol Pumps Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Glycol Pumps Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Glycol Pumps Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Glycol Pumps Market Glycol Pumps Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Glycol Pumps Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Glycol Pumps Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Glycol Pumps Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Glycol Pumps Market : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the Glycol Pumps Market report provide to the readers?

Glycol Pumps Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Glycol Pumps Market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Glycol Pumps Market in detail.

Market Segmentation

Glycol Pumps Market by Type : Ethylene Propylene

Glycol Pumps Market by Capacity : Less than 5 Gpm 5-10 Gpm 10-15 Gpm Above 15 Gpm

Glycol Pumps Market by Operating Pressure : Less than 50 Bar 50-100 Bar 100-150 Bar Above 150 Bar

Glycol Pumps Market by Pump Type : Centrifugal Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps

Glycol Pumps Market by End-use Industry : Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Automotive & Transportation Oil & Gas Cosmetics Plastics Paints and Inks Others



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



