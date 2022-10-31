The Global Acidified Whey Protein Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 330 Billion By 2032

The global acidified whey protein market is valued at US$ 136 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.3% and touch US$ 330 billion by the end of 2032.

The United States accounted for 85% share of the acidified whey protein market in North America in 2021. Moreover, isolates accounted for 57.3% share of the global market in 2021. Consumers nowadays look for multi-component products that are readily available on the market. With the rising demand for highly nutritious health foods, there is a bigger need for the production of healthy food products made from high-quality ingredients.

Researchers are searching for new additives to improve the nutritional value and functionality of food products. As a result, companies are resorting to acidified whey proteins to generate enough healthy food for human consumption. Changes in lifestyle, demanding work hours, and an increase in unbalanced and unhealthy eating patterns are all contributing to a rise in the likelihood and incidence of a variety of health problems.

With the increasing incidence of health issues such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, demand for products such as acidified whey protein, deproteinized whey, and microparticulated whey protein is on the upsurge and is predicted to witness substantial growth during the forecast period (2022-2032).

What are the Factors Behind Acidified Whey Protein Market Expansion?

“Numerous Health Advantages Linked with Acidified Whey Protein”

Acidified whey protein is a liquid by-product that emerges after the yogurt has been centrifuged or strained to make thick and creamy Greek yogurt. Acidified whey protein has a high ash level, a high organic acid concentration, and a low pH.

With the help of modern research, it is gradually becoming clear that acidified whey is a useful dairy stream that contains functional peptides and proteins, lipids, minerals, and vitamins. Acidified whey protein contains galactose, lactose, lactic acid, and calcium phosphate, all of which have potential value and usage in the food industry.

A high-protein diet can assist people in losing weight, increase metabolism, and gain muscle. Greek yogurt contains calcium, which is beneficial to the bones. It also has probiotics, which assist keep a healthy bacterial equilibrium in the gut, increasing the demand for acidified whey protein.

A majority of acidified whey protein is produced in the United States during the production of Greek yogurt. The Greek yogurt market in the United States creates billions of kgs of acidified whey protein each year. Food scientists and production companies are looking for new ways to use acidified whey protein while minimizing environmental impact.

Moreover, acidified whey protein helps in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is a natural reaction of the body to injury. Inflammation is not dangerous in the short term, but it can become chronic in certain circumstances. Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for a range of diseases. It could be a symptom of deeper health problems or a result of poor lifestyle habits.

Why is the United States at the Helm of the North American Market?

North America captured 30.4% of the global acidified whey protein market in 2021, with the United States accounting for 85% share of the market in North America.

Protein supplements are immensely popular among health-conscious Americans since protein is among the most vital nutrients for the human body. Protein supplements are often marketed as a powder that can be blended with several healthy drinks to improve daily protein consumption.

Acidified whey protein includes a wide range of essential amino acids that are easily digested. Acidified whey protein helps people gain muscle mass, and strength, and lose significant amounts of body fat. All of these reasons are accelerating the expansion of the acidified whey protein market in the United States.

What Makes Ready-to-Drink Beverages the Most Popular Application Segment?

Application-wise, the global acidified whey protein market is segmented into ready-to-drink beverages, nutritional products, juice drinks, coffee creamers, ready-to-drink powders/ powder drink mixes, dairy, confectionery & desserts, acidic beverages, snacks and cereals, functional beverages, protein bars, protein supplements, baked goods, ice cream, and others.

The ready-to-drink beverages segment captured 36.2% of the global acidified whey protein market in 2021.

The beverage industry is transitioning toward drinks that provide better nutrition, convenience, and other consumer benefits. Protein-rich drinks can help induce satiety, reduce hunger, and preserve lean body mass.

According to the Food and Health Survey from the International Food Information Council Foundation, protein is the most sought nutrient by U.S. shoppers.

As a result, ready-to-drink beverages containing acidified whey protein are experiencing significant growth. This is projected to bolster the growth of the ready-to-drink beverages segment.

Competitive Landscape

The global acidified whey protein market is extremely competitive with numerous international and regional companies. Leading producers of acidified whey protein are investing in R&D to introduce new products and strategic initiatives. They are devoted to addressing consumer demands, which are critical to market stability. Furthermore, acidified whey protein manufacturers are effectively communicating the nutritional characteristics of acidified whey protein to increase sales consistently.

In December 2021, Pownut Healthcare launched three different acidified whey protein powders for children, men, and women. All three flavors are available in two varieties: chocolate and vanilla. According to the firm, these products do not induce bloating or indigestion like other products on the market.

In August 2021, Nutra Box debuted its best plant-based acidified whey protein powder in India. It is organic since it is made entirely of natural ingredients.

Key Segments in Acidified Whey Protein Industry Research

By Form :

Isolates

Hydrolysates

Concentrates

By Nature :

Organic Acidified Whey Protein

Conventional Acidified Whey Protein

By Application :

Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Ready-to-Drink Powders/ Powder Drink Mixes

Nutritional Products

Dairy

Acidic Beverages

Functional Beverages

Juice Drinks

Protein Bars

Protein Supplements

Baked Goods

Confectionery & Desserts

Snacks and Cereals

Ice Cream

Coffee Creamers

others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

