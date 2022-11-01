a1qa has received a SILVER GLOBEE® award at Women World Awards

London, UK, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — The experts of the 15th Annual 2022 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards acknowledged Nadya Knysh, Managing director at a1qa, North America, a SILVER GLOBEE® WINNER in the Leader of the Year category.

The annual program celebrates the significant contributions of female executives all over the world.

Nadya has made it to the list of winners by:

– Continuously improving the quality of service and customizing the processes of working with clients to help them meet desired business goals.

– Developing key account management strategies and a client satisfaction management approach, contributing to company growth.

– Mentoring and motivating talents from her former large-scale team, among which 80+ members now work in management positions at a1qa and other companies globally, adhering to self-development according to Nadya’s example.

– Participating in industry-leading events, including MWC Los Angeles, Collision Toronto, CIOsynergy New York, etc., to share vast expertise regarding QA practice implementation.

– Being a member of the Forbes Technology Council and disseminating the value of QA via 40+ articles she wrote.

– Fostering the growth of clients, projects, and employees despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“It’s a great pleasure to receive this award and stay among leaders who help reach desired outcomes through QA, create a caring environment for QA talents, uphold rigorous professional ethics, and constantly innovate. I’ll continue contributing to growing our clients’ businesses and disrupting the QA industry,” Nadya Knysh, shared her view.

About a1qa

Being a next-gen QA and software testing company for almost 20+ years with 1,100+ QA engineers on board, a1qa supports enterprises, including Fortune 500 representatives, in deploying high-performance software. With professional QA assistance at the core of their business strategies, a1qa’s clients reap business and operational values, like optimized QA budget, boosted CX, accelerated company growth, etc. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

