CashCo Pawn Gives Away $5,000 to Local Community Toward Thanksgiving Meal this November

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying and selling, appraising and consignment, will give away $5,000 in gift cards to the local community this November to help provide Thanksgiving meals. Over the past 20 years, CashCo has given away 2,000 turkeys to San Diego families through its annual Turkey Giveaway.

This year, in an effort to be inclusive of all cultures and to give community members the option to purchase their preferred Thanksgiving meal, 200 gift cards will be given away, each valued at $25 and redeemable at any Target store. 200 winners will be selected at random on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

“CashCo was built with a foundation to support our local community, and this tradition has been a part of the CashCo family for the past 20 Thanksgivings,” said Moris Adato, president of CashCo Pawn Shop. “The holidays can be a great source of joy for many and also a financial stresser. If we can take even a little bit of that stress away, it can help so many families.”

Community members are invited to visit CashCo Pawn City Heights, 4502 University Ave. #103, San Diego, CA 92105 and CashCo Pawn Encanto, 6251 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92114. No purchase is necessary.

For more information, visit any of CashCo Pawn’s two store locations.

###

About CashCo Pawn Shop

CashCo Pawn Shop provides financial services that help lift financial burdens through unparalleled customer service and community involvement. As the leading San Diego County pawn shop, CashCo Pawn Shop serves the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying and selling, appraising and consignment. For more information, visit CashCoPawn.com