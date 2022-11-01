Orthopedic Brace & Support, Casting, And Splint Demand Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 8 Billion by 2026

Orthopedics is a discipline of medicine that focuses on treating problems with the musculoskeletal system, which consists of the bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Medical devices called orthopedic braces are employed to treat musculoskeletal issues.

They help to align the body correctly, correct posture, support, stabilize, and shield various bodily parts—particularly joints, muscles, and bones—from harm or trauma. The patient is advised to wear this medical equipment during the healing and recuperation process.

Orthopedic braces, particularly POP braces, are beneficial for patients who have broken bones, sprained ankles, fractured ribs, or dislocated joints. It enables people to limit pointless movements during activities, making it simpler to compete.

According to the macro and industrial dynamics, the market for orthopedic braces and support, casting, and splints may alter depending on product acceptation rates and regulatory compliance. The most significant market changes have been the recent introduction of dynamic posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) knee braces, which are fresh breakthroughs in functional and rehabilitative orthopedic braces.

What Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market Trends Can Harm Demand Growth?

“High Cost of Materials, Lack of Awareness, & High Adoption of Painkiller Medicines Can Affect Sales of Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting, & Splint Products”

The absence of adequate clinical data to support the therapeutic efficacy of orthopedic braces and low patient awareness of bracing-mediated orthopedic treatment are projected to restrain market expansion.

Orthopedic braces and supports, castings, and splints are selling at a lower rate due to the widespread use of painkillers. Instead of using appropriate orthopedic solutions, more individuals consume painkillers for the discomfort brought on by orthopedic diseases.

Braces are made from a variety of robust, long-lasting materials. For a brace to sustain weight, durability and strength are its key elements. However, the price of such materials is likely to restrain market expansion.

Furthermore, orthopedic braces increase weight and feel heavy and bulky, which is uncomfortable. Orthopedic braces can cause the skin to irritate when they are adjusted for comfort, and some patients also report swelling as a side effect.

Skin also becomes sensitive when wearing a cast or splint. Inside the cast, scratching or itching can irritate the skin and, in rare cases, leave lasting scars. This can also happen if the cast or splint is poorly fitted.

What’s Boosting United States Orthopedic Braces Market Size?

“Advancements in Treatment Procedures to Promote Adoption of Orthopedic Braces & Supports”

The market for orthopedic braces & support, casting, and splints in the United States is valued at around US$ 2 billion in 2022.

According to recent studies, over 21 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis and around 40 million people, including over 250,000 children, have arthritis.

Major players are working with specialized technology companies as they turn their attention to 3D printing capabilities. Numerous small and medium-sized orthopedic businesses are located in the United States, and they are luring foreign corporations to participate in the country’s orthopedic braces & support, casting, and splints market.

The factors projected to drive market expansion in the U.S. include increased consumer awareness of bracing devices, the availability of cutting-edge materials and qualified personnel, and rising demand for innovative therapies.

Why are Splinting Supplies & Equipment in High Demand?

“Rising Road Accidents & Musculoskeletal Injuries Enhancing Splinting Supplies & Equipment Segment Growth”

The splinting supplies & equipment segment size is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 2 billion, in 2026.

A growing population base of people over 65 and the presence of orthopedic complications associated with ageing, advancements in technology and the use of advanced materials by manufacturers, and the ability of these products to improve patient adherence in terms of safe and secure support and comfort over the course of the entire treatment period are the main drivers of growth in the splinting supplies segment.

The United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Europe will be the geographies with the highest growth rates in the global splinting supplies and equipment market.

The market for sophisticated casting and splinting solutions will expand as they become more readily available and popular. These items come in a variety of sizes and forms, which helps to increase patient comfort.

Furthermore, the introduction of casting and splinting products comprised of various materials, including fiberglass, polyester, and polyethylene, by significant market players is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The market for orthopedic braces and support, casting, and splints is moderately fragmented, with a large number of competitors holding the majority of the market share.

Market companies must make investments in technologies and diversity if they want to boost sales growth, reach more customers, and increase consumer loyalty.

The Rebound Post-Op Elbow Brace from Ossur was introduced in September 2021 and enables elbow immobilization and range-of-motion limitation for patients with a variety of disorders, including chronic elbow wounds/injuries and tennis elbow release.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Bauerfeind AG

Becker Orthopedic

Bird & Cronin, LLC

Breg, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO, LLC

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Orfit Industries N.V.

Össur Hf

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Prime Medical, Inc.

Spencer Italia S.r.l.

Stryker Corporation

Trulife

