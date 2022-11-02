Rising Demand for Environment-Friendly & Bio-Based Chemicals to Propel the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth By 2031

Posted on 2022-11-02 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Rising Demand for Environment-Friendly & Bio-Based Chemicals to Propel the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth During 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis on bio-based platform chemicals, the global market was valued at US$ 13 Mn in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031. Demand for C-5 platform chemicals (levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, and xylitol) is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5366

Prominent Key players of the Bio-based platform chemicals market survey report:

  • BioAmber, Inc.
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
  • DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
  • Braskem SA
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • GFBiochemicals Ltd.
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Myriant Corporation
  • Novozymes A/S

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5366

Key Segments in Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry Research

  • Type
    • C-3 Platform Chemicals
      • Bio-based Glycerol
      • Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid
    • C-4 Platform Chemicals
      • Bio-based Succinic Acid
      • Bio-based Fumaric Acid
      • Bio-based Malic Acid
      • Bio-based Aspartic Acid
    • C-5 Platform Chemicals
      • Bio-based Levulinic Acid
      • Bio-based Glutamic Acid
      • Bio-based Itaconic Acid
      • Bio-based Xylitol
    • C-6 Platform Chemicals
      • Bio-based Sorbitol
      • Bio-based Glucaric Acid
      • Bio-based 2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid
  • Application
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Polymers
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Plastic Formulation
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Bio-fuel
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Cosmetics
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Paints & Coatings
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Solvents
    • Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Pharmaceuticals

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Bio-based platform chemicals Market report provide to the readers?

  • Bio-based platform chemicals fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Bio-based platform chemicals player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Bio-based platform chemicals in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Bio-based platform chemicals.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5366

The report covers following Bio-based platform chemicals Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Bio-based platform chemicals market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Bio-based platform chemicals
  • Latest industry Analysis on Bio-based platform chemicals Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Bio-based platform chemicals Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Bio-based platform chemicals demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Bio-based platform chemicals major players
  • Bio-based platform chemicals Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Bio-based platform chemicals demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Bio-based platform chemicals Market report include:

  • How the market for Bio-based platform chemicals has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Bio-based platform chemicals on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Bio-based platform chemicals?
  • Why the consumption of Bio-based platform chemicals highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

