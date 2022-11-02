Rising Demand for Environment-Friendly & Bio-Based Chemicals to Propel the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth By 2031

Rising Demand for Environment-Friendly & Bio-Based Chemicals to Propel the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth During 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis on bio-based platform chemicals, the global market was valued at US$ 13 Mn in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031. Demand for C-5 platform chemicals (levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, and xylitol) is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Bio-based platform chemicals market survey report:

BioAmber, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Braskem SA

Evonik Industries AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Myriant Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Key Segments in Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry Research

Type C-3 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Glycerol Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid C-4 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Succinic Acid Bio-based Fumaric Acid Bio-based Malic Acid Bio-based Aspartic Acid C-5 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Levulinic Acid Bio-based Glutamic Acid Bio-based Itaconic Acid Bio-based Xylitol C-6 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Sorbitol Bio-based Glucaric Acid Bio-based 2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

Application Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Polymers Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Plastic Formulation Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Bio-fuel Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Cosmetics Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Paints & Coatings Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Solvents Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Pharmaceuticals



What insights does the Bio-based platform chemicals Market report provide to the readers?

Bio-based platform chemicals fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Bio-based platform chemicals player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Bio-based platform chemicals in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Bio-based platform chemicals.

The report covers following Bio-based platform chemicals Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Bio-based platform chemicals market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Bio-based platform chemicals

Latest industry Analysis on Bio-based platform chemicals Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Bio-based platform chemicals Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Bio-based platform chemicals demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Bio-based platform chemicals major players

Bio-based platform chemicals Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Bio-based platform chemicals demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

