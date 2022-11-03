The Egg Yolk Oil Market To Be Valued At US$ 528.97 Mn By 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR study forecasts that the global egg yolk market will enjoy positive growth, registering a 7% value CAGR from 2022-2032. As per the study, the market is scheduled to reach US$ 528.97 Mn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Demand appears robust amid extensive applications in cosmetic and personal care products.

From 2017 to 2021, the market inclined at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 254.15 Mn. The COVID-19 pandemic had varying degrees of impact on the global market, with sales across the commercial space declining sharply amid falling footfalls in salons and other professional beauty clinics for face and hair enhancement procedures. Simultaneously, residential grade egg yolk oil infused products sales increased as people began opting for DIY cosmetic enhancements.

Future market demand for egg yolk oil is dependent upon extensive applications to treat hair fall. People are increasingly tilting towards natural hair care treatment, as they become aware about adverse impacts of synthetic hair enhancement chemicals.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=772

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, cosmetics industry to generate 50% of egg yolk oil market demand

Hen egg yolk derived oil to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn in value by 2032

By sales channel, online egg yolk oil distribution likely to register maximum growth

S to experience highest egg yolk oil sales, registering a CAGR of 7% through 2032

Germany to be an opportunistic egg yolk oil landscape, clocking a 6.7% CAGR

Egg yolk oil market likely to be valued at US$ 268.91 Mn by 2022-end

“The expanding popularity and pervasiveness of e-commerce as a significant sales channel might help egg yolk oil manufacturers reach clients even in distant places throughout the world,”says a Fact.MR analyst

Changing Attitudes towards Synthetic Ingredients

According to the American Chemical Society, greater conservation consciousness over the last decade has increased customer preference for natural goods over synthetic chemicals. This shift in taste has resulted in tremendous growth in the natural goods industry, which includes, mentioning a few, personal care, cosmetics, and hair care.

Furthermore, bad publicity about synthetic substances has influenced customers’ perceptions of the quality of skin care products and their adverse effects. The growing customer preference for natural components over synthetic ones is projected to impact egg yolk oil uptake. The use of egg yolk oil in newborn feeding and medicines has also been seen, which has greatly accelerated market expansion.

Country Wise Analysis

Why is U.S. Dominating the Egg Yolk Oil Market?

The U.S. is expected to hold the greatest market share during the forecast period, owing to its large number of dietetic supplement manufacturing businesses. According to Fact.MR’s report, the country is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2022-2032.

In U.S., the surge in dietary supplement sales is mostly owing to consumers’ hectic schedules and high stress levels, which has resulted in an increase in lifestyle disorders such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Category Wise Analysis

Greater Preference for Hen Egg Yolk Derived Oil?

Egg yolk oil derived from hen eggs has witnessed increasing preference for cosmetic, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications. Hen egg oils contain vital ingredients that are rich in phospholipids and triglycerides with cholesterol. As per Fact.MR, the segment is likely to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn by 2032.

Increasing sales of hen egg yolk derived oils are largely fueled with their use in topical ointments to facilitate skin healing, hair conditioning and treating other ailments such as skin ulcers, hemorrhoids, frostbite, ringworm, eczema and nasal vestibulitis.

Cosmetics Industry to be Key Beneficiary of Egg Yolk Oil?

The market is segmented by application into dietary supplements, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic products. Cosmetics products are expected to be the fastest-growing markets throughout the projection period. The segment will likely accumulate 50% of total revenue.

Because egg yolk is primarily water and fat, it is an excellent water-binding agent that seals moisture into your skin cells, keeping your face smooth and supple. Face masks made from egg yolk are fantastic for persons with dry or flaky skin. Egg yolk ingredients help to hydrate, nourish, and moisturize dry skin.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=772

Competitive Landscape

The main competitors in the worldwide egg yolk oil market are accelerating their expansion. This is because rising customer preference for natural components over synthetic ones is expected to have an influence on egg yolk oil use. Furthermore, advances in egg yolk oil have led to an increase in its usage in supplements. Prominent market players are:

Natural Sourcing Llc

Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.(Jiangxi Jishui County Baishui Reclamation Yard Forest Farm)

Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai

Kewpie Corporation

Recent Devlopments:

Kewpie Corporation is a prominent egg yolk oil manufacturer. The company offers the Egg Yolk Lecithin PL-30S oil, Egg Yolk Lecithin LPL-20S and Yolk Oil HF. These are largely utilized for preparation of food products. Likewise, it offers egg yolk lecithin for cosmetic products (PL-30S and PL-100P)

Likewise, Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd. offers DHA extracted chicken egg yolk oil from DHA-fortified chickens. The uniqueness of this oil is that it is extracted by ethanol. Consequently, there is no excessive heat treatment, leading to less denaturation of its constituents

Key Segments Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Industry Analysis

By Poultry Type :

Hen Egg Yolk Oil

Duck Egg Yolk Oil

By Application :

Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements

Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry

Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil

Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers

Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Reporthttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/772

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com