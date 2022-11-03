Global Tennis Racquet Market Is Expand At A CAGR of 2.8% to reach US$ 1,013.5 Mn by 2032

The global tennis racquet market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 772.0 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach US$ 1,013.5 Million by the end of 2032.

The tweener racquets have huge demand in the tennis racquet market which is foreseen to capture more than 40% of the overall market share globally also, it is expected to drive the market with a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Tennis Racquet Market Survey Report:

  • Babolat
  • HEAD N.V.
  • Prince Global Sports, LLC
  • Dunlop Sport
  • Yonex Co., Ltd
  • Tecnifibre
  • Volkltennis
  • ASICS Ltd
  • Solinco LLC

The report covers following Tennis Racquet Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Tennis Racquet market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Tennis Racquet
  • Latest industry Analysis on Tennis Racquet Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Tennis Racquet Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Tennis Racquet demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Tennis Racquet major players
  • Tennis Racquet Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
Segmentation of Tennis Racquet Industry Research

  • By Racquet Type:
    • Power Racquets
    • Control Racquets
    • Tweener Racquets
  • By String Pattern:
    • Open String Pattern
    • Tight or Closed String Pattern
  • By Head Size:
    • Midsize
    • Mid plus
    • Oversize
    • Super Oversize
  • By Sales Channel:
    • Independent Sport Outlets
    • Franchised Sport Outlets
    • Modern Retail
    • Online Retail

Questionnaire answered in the Tennis Racquet Market report include:

  • How the market for Tennis Racquet has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Tennis Racquet on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Tennis Racquet?
  • Why the consumption of Tennis Racquet highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

