Digital Therapeutics Is Expected To Increase By 24% Y-o-Y to US$ 5.27 Bn By The End of 2022

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Globally, the digital therapeutics market is estimated to be worth US$ 5.27 Bn by 2022

North America will hold a prominent position with 42% of global revenue by 2022

Asia Pacific to flourish at a CAGR of 20% in the digital therapeutics domain until 2032

By treatment, digital therapeutics for diabetes to comprise 28% of global market revenue

Treatment for obesity to experience nearly 2x growth from 2022 to 2032

The patient end-user segment will account for 32.5% of global revenue in 2022

“A growing geriatric population with several chronic diseases, technological advancements, the advantages of digital therapeutics, and an ardent need to curb rising healthcare costs are key growth drivers spurring significant growth in the global market”, reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by several key players, who focus on innovative strategies for increasing revenues, such as mergers and acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements.

The Teladoc Company, for example, expanded its partnership with the National Labor Alliance in December 2021. Among the products and services offered were specialty care, general medicine, expert medical services, mental health, virtual primary care programs, and chronic disease management.

In 2021, Dexcom and Welldoc developed a comprehensive integrated platform that enhances the quality of life for those with diabetes type 2. By using the Dexcom G6 system to measure glucose levels beneath the skin, BlueStar helps people living with diabetes manage the complex process.

In 2021, Voluntis had a patent granted by the European Patent Office (EPO) for a digital therapeutic platform using its Theraxium platform to support intelligent drug dosing for diabetes titration.

Prominent Key Players Of The Digital Therapeutics Market Survey Report:

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.

2Morrow, Inc.

Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health Inc.)

Propeller Health

Fitbit Inc.

Canary Health

Mango Health

Noom, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics

The report covers following Digital Therapeutics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Digital Therapeutics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Digital Therapeutics

Latest industry Analysis on Digital Therapeutics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Digital Therapeutics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Digital Therapeutics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Digital Therapeutics major players

Digital Therapeutics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Digital Therapeutics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Digital Therapeutics Market report include:

How the market for Digital Therapeutics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Digital Therapeutics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Digital Therapeutics?

Why the consumption of Digital Therapeutics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Digital Therapeutics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Digital Therapeutics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Digital Therapeutics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Digital Therapeutics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Digital Therapeutics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Digital Therapeutics market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Digital Therapeutics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Digital Therapeutics market. Leverage: The Digital Therapeutics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Digital Therapeutics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Digital Therapeutics market.

