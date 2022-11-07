Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 7 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is anticipated to grow to USD 1,207.80 Billion by 2030 from USD 729.79 Billion in 2022. The global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2030.

The extended longevity of vehicles has fuelled the demand for auto repair & maintenance services. Furthermore, reliable maintenance services, service flexibility, and cost competitiveness are expected to make automotive repair and maintenance services highly sought-after.

An increase in passenger cars will accelerate the repair & maintenance services sales. There has been a grow in demand for electric vehicles in some regions compared to previous years, creating demand for auto repair & maintenance services.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market based on services & parts and service providers at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Services & Parts

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Oil

Grease

Tires

Batteries

Wear & Tear Parts

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Oil Filter

Wiper Blades

Collision Body

Starters & Alternators

Lighting

Exhaust Components

Spark Plugs

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Service Providers

Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Specialty Shops

Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops

Tire Shops

Others

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Manufacturers –

LKQ Corporation

Mobivia Groupe

Inter Cars

Mekonomen Group

Hance’s European

EUROPART Holding GmbH

USA Automotive

CarParts.com, Inc.

myTVS

M & M Auto Repair

Bosch Car Service

Wrench, Inc.

Sun Auto Service

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

