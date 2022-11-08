Fact.MR’s study predicts that the global home diagnostics market will expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% through 2030.Home diagnostics is a burgeoning market, fast gaining popularity in a world battling the COVID-19 pandemic. With advanced technology arming this sector, home diagnostic kits enable users to check and monitor their health conditions in the comfort of their homes.

This includes testing blood samples, glucose levels, and cholesterol, besides others. Marketed as more confidential, cost-effective, and less time-consuming, home diagnostic kits now come with cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Key Takeaways from Report

There has been an increase in the adoption of digital home diagnostics to improve disease diagnosis. Market players have innovatively introduced digital home diagnostics through various technologies aligned with the growth of smartphone users, which makes accessibility easier.

The industry faces limitations due to compliance of strict laws laid down by regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EU, so as to keep quality and accuracy in check.

Home diagnostics are yet to penetrate developing economies on a large scale.

Glucose monitoring, pregnancy testing, and infection tests are the most widely used types across the world.

Urine diagnosis is by far the most widely used sampling method for home diagnostic purposes.

North America leads as far as demand for home diagnosis is concerned, followed by Europe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several sectors, but has benefitted the home diagnostics market, as people are more inclined to stay indoors and self-test when possible, due to increased risk going to hospitals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled :

Bionime Corporation

Roche Holding AG

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bionime Corporation.

