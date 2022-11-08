Global Sales of Organic Milk Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 281.8 Mn by 2031

Organic milk  market sales will continue to increase through 2021 and beyond. According to the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 150 Mn by 2021. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 281.8 Mn by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031. Projected compounded annual growth rate for the aforementioned period is around 6.5%.

The use of organic milk and its derivatives has been a concern for consumers who are cautious about their food products. The low cholesterol content of skimmed organic milk continues to be a significant factor contributing to its popularity, particularly among consumers who seek to reduce their fat intake.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product type, skimmed organic milk to account for 45% of global revenue until 2031
  • Sales of organic cow milk are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2031
  • Over 1/3rd of organic milk packages sold are likely to be in tetra packs across the forecast period
  • U.S to remain the fastest growing organic milk market, registering a CAGR of 7%
  • U.K to register substantial organic milk sales, flourishing at a CAGR of 5.5%
  • China & India to collectively register a growth rate of 11% with respect to organic milk demand

“Mass production of organic milk will increase in the future due to the high demand for organic products and healthy consumption awareness among consumers”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Through strategic collaboration, manufacturers can increase production, meet consumer demand and increase sales. The advent of new packaging technology and methods will enable end-users to benefit from packaging that is organic by nature. An effective strategic partnership can increase production capacity for the company.

  • In May 2021, Ehrmann acquired FrieslandCampina’s dairy business. With this acquisition, Ehrmann will be able to enter the Russian dairy market and expand its business. It will also help the company to enhance its customer base and meet their demands.
  • In March 2021, Maeil Dairies Australia acquired Corio Bay Dairy Group’s whole dairy processing unit. With this acquisition, Maeil Dairies will be able to improve its export business and launch its products in the Asian market. It will also help them to generate more revenue than the previous years.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Danone
  • Groupe Lactalis S.A
  • Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Agropour Dairy Co-Operative
  • Arla Foods AmbA
  • The Kroger Company
  • Clover Stornetta Farms Inc.
  • Organic Valley Co-Operative
  • Stratus Family Creamery Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Skimmed Organic Milk
    • Whole Organic Milk
    • Partly Skimmed Organic Milk

  • Source

    • Organic Cow Milk
    • Organic Buffalo Milk
    • Other Sources

  • Packaging Type

    • Organic Milk Pouches
    • Organic Milk Cans
    • Organic Milk Bottles
    • Organic Milk Tetra Packs
    • Organic Milk Bulk Packs

  • Flavour Type

    • Non Flavoured Organic Milk
    • Flavoured Organic Milk
      • Chocolate
      • Strawberry
      • Vanilla
      • Other Flavours

  •  Distribution Channel

    • Organic Milk Sales via HoReCa
    • Organic Milk Sales via Specialty Stores
    • Organic Milk Sales via Modern Trade
    • Organic Milk Sales via Convenience Stores
    • Organic Milk Sales via e-Retailers
    • Organic Milk Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Questionnaire answered in the Organic Milk Market report include:

  • How the market for Organic Milk has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Organic Milk on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Organic Milk?
  • Why the consumption of Organic Milk highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Organic Milk market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Organic Milk market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Organic Milk market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Organic Milk market.
  • Leverage: The Organic Milk market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Organic Milk market.

