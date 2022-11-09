EvoShield® and National Lacrosse League Renew Partnership for Protective Equipment and Apparel

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, has announced it is renewing its protective equipment and apparel partnership with EvoShield (@EvoShield). A new two-year agreement will see EvoShield continue as the NLL’s official supplier of performance driven sports protective gear in the 2022-23 season. The deal continues a partnership that began in 2018.

“Our sport is physically demanding, and the health and safety of our athletes is a top priority,” said Brian Lemon, NLL Executive Vice President of Lacrosse Operations. “EvoShield is a world class brand and an industry leader in protective equipment in multiple sports and we are excited to bring back our partnership to keep NLL athletes protected and performing at the highest level.”

In August of 2022, EvoShield launched two new versions of Lacrosse Arm Guards featuring the brand’s proprietary Gel-To-Shell technology that ensures a custom fit for every player. EvoShield also offers custom arm guards at customevoshield.com where players can create designs to suit their personal style using a variety of colors and an option to personalize the straps. EvoShield’s lacrosse offerings include slash guards, NOCSAE-approved should pads, lacrosse gear bags, mouthguards approved by the American Dental Association, as well as men’s and women’s lacrosse uniforms. A new protective rib shirt that integrates into the Evoshield Shoulder pads for a lockdown fit will be released this winter.

“EvoShield is proud to provide game-changing protective shields to the best athletes in the world, and to partner with the NLL as an internationally leading professional lacrosse league,” said EvoShield brand manager Tom Bolle. “We look forward to working with the league and its players to keep athletes protected and on the field as we continue to support lacrosse.”

EvoShield works closely with NLL players for insight in development of its lacrosse shield products to ensure the highest quality, comfort, and protection for players at all levels. Buffalo Bandits’ forward and 2022 NLL MVP Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits Forward Chris Cloutier, and San Diego Seals’ forward and NLL veteran Kevin Crowley provided feedback and recommendations to EvoShield product developers on the new arm guards.

Under the partnership, EvoShield will supply NLL athletes on every team with protective gear and apparel. EvoShield products available to NLL athletes include wrist/slash guards, arm guards, shoulder pads, protective rib shirts, thumb guards, toe guards, and thigh guards. EvoShield apparel includes a variety of sideline and on-field performance apparel as well as fan wear.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.

About EvoShield

EvoShield is a leading sports protective brand that elite athletes look to for ultimate protection and comfort. EvoShield protects more than 300 professional and collegiate programs across baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, hockey and other sports, and serves as the Official Protective Gear of Major League Baseball® and the Official Protective Gear of the National Lacrosse League. The brand’s proprietary Gel-To-Shell™ technology has become the standard in protective gear, making bulky and restrictive foam or plastic padding a thing of the past. EvoShield’s form-fitting, breathable shields enable free athletic movements while maintaining strong protection. EvoShield is part of the Wilson Sporting Goods family of brands. Wilson is based in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit evoshield.com