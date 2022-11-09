Get Adhesive with Quality & Reliable Suppliers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Want to start working with self-adhesive magnets? If you didn’t already know, self-adhesive magnets allow you to attach a magnet to a non-magnetic surface like wood, rubber, paper, and other non-ferrous materials. You can find a wide selection of different-shaped self-adhesive magnets on the market. However, you should seek quality suppliers like Badgemags.

Typically, these types of magnets come in packs that are half adhesive on the north side and the other half adhesive on the south side. This will make sure that they attract when needed to form a closure. All you would need to do is peel off the paper from the adhesive and stick it accordingly. You will be able to re-adjust it if done in a fast manner because the adhesive is quite strong. This readjustment will help you position the magnet to your exact specifications and requirements. Once the magnet is in your desired position, you can just apply pressure in a firm manner so that the underside adheres evenly. Try and let the adhesive cure for up to 48 hours before applying any stress on the bond.

You can find a selection of self-adhesive magnets when viewing Badgemags products, they also provide the following magnets:

Adhesive Plates

Metal Plates

Disc Plates

Anisotropic Ferrite

Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets

Adhesive Sheets

Plain Sheets

White Sheets

The most powerful magnets available on the market would be the rare-earth types, especially the neodymium magnets which are supplied by the one and only Badgemags.

Badgemags has been serving the South African community, as well as the international badge and magnet communities, with high-quality products at affordable prices. They are able to source any form of a badge or magnet-related product that you may need. Not to mention, they are manufacturers themselves – talk about efficiency. They are mainly loved for their selection of badges which is great for marketing your business and ensuring customers know your name when you are serving them. Badgemags wants to ensure you are taken care of and seen to in the best way possible. View Badgemag’s extensive product range when visiting their website at https://badgemags.com/

