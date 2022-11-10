Worldwide Demand For Precision Guided Munition Is Expect To Register Growth At A CAGR Of 5% Throughout 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Precision Guided Munition Market Analysis by Product (Tactical Missile, Guided Ammunition, Guided Rockets, Loitering Munition) By Technology (Anti-Radiation, Radar Homing, Global Positioning System, Inertial Navigation System, Semi-Active Lasers) & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global precision guided munition market was estimated to be worth US$ 30 Bn in the year 2021. The market is forecast to reach a value of over US$ 34 Bn by 2022-end, and is expected to grow with steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 56.44 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Precision Guided Munition Market Survey Report:

  • General Dynamics
  • Northrop Grumman
  • BAE Systems
  • Thales Group
  • Raytheon
  • Atlas Elektronik
  • Lockheed Martin

Key Segments Covered in the Precision Guided Munition Industry Survey

  • By Product
    • Precision Guided Tactical Missile
    • Precision Guided Ammunition
    • Precision Guided Rockets
    • Precision Loitering Munition
  • By Technology
    • Anti-Radiation Precision Guided Munition
    • Radar Homing Precision Guided Munition
    • Global Positioning System-based Precision Guided Munition
    • Inertial Navigation System-based Precision Guided Munition
    • Precision Guided Semi-Active Lasers
    • Infrared Precision Guided Munition

