Video Laryngoscope Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis Report 2028

Video Laryngoscope Industry Overview

The global video laryngoscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing number of respiratory disorders and increasing preference for video laryngoscopy over direct laryngoscopy are boosting the growth.

Video Laryngoscope Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global video laryngoscope market on the basis of product, usage type, channel type, device type, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Rigid Video Laryngoscopes and Flexible Video Laryngoscopes.

The rigid segment dominated the market for video laryngoscopes and held the largest revenue share of over 59.0% in 2020. Growing product developments and investments by market players are expected to propel the segment growth.

The flexible video laryngoscope segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its advantages over rigid ones. It enables the user to visualize biopsy tissue, abnormalities, or aid in the removal of small growths, such as polyps, from the region, thus propelling growth.

Based on the Usage Type Insights, the market is segmented into Reusable Video Laryngoscopes and Disposable Video Laryngoscopes.

The reusable segment held the largest share of over 71.0% in 2020. Reusability of the device is a key factor affecting the purchase decisions of medical professionals and hospitals. These devices are also preferred due to their ease of use and greater functionality compared to traditional laryngoscopes.

The disposable video laryngoscopes segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its increased usage in pre-hospital settings. Moreover, the rising need to reduce operational costs by avoiding reprocessing costs and minimizing the risk of cross-infection is further boosting the growth.

Based on the Channel Type Insights, the market is segmented into Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes.

The non-channeled segment dominated the market for video laryngoscopes and held the largest revenue share of 53.0% in 2020 owing to its advantages such as the blades allow more flexibility while intubating patients and are suited for experienced users. Overall, non-channeled blades are easier to insert compared to channeled ones.

Channeled blades are useful for non-experienced users, thus boosting demand. In addition, channeled blades also help overcome the limitations of non-channeled blades. For instance, channeled blades lower the time and risk of injury associated with exploratory moves of the tracheal tube with the non-channeled blade during the first phase of insertion where the tracheal tube’s tip does not yet appear on the screen.

Based on the Device Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cart based Video Laryngoscopes and Handheld Video Laryngoscopes.

The cart-based segment dominated the market for video laryngoscopes and accounted for the largest share of over 62.0% in 2020. This is owing to the large usage of these laryngoscopes in hospital settings where the majority of intubation and other airway management procedures take place.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-Hospital, In-Hospital and Other (ENT Clinics, Training/Teaching Etc.).

The in-hospitals segment dominated the market for video laryngoscopes and held the largest revenue share of over 53.0% in 2020 owing to the highest number of airway management procedures performed under these facilities. In February 2021, Ambu strengthened its position in endoscopy by extending contracts with 2 key Group Purchasing Organizations in the U.S. With this about 90% of U.S. hospitals gained access to the company’s lineup of single-use endoscopes including rhino laryngoscopes, bronchoscopes , and cystoscopes.

, and cystoscopes. The pre-hospitals segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its increased usage in emergency facilities. On the contrary, there are several limitations to emergency endotracheal intubation in a pre-hospital setting. The previous airway management history of the patient is often unknown to the emergency physician while optimal positioning of the patient is difficult to achieve in a pre-hospital environment, thus limiting the growth.

Video Laryngoscope Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for video laryngoscopes is fragmented with many big and small industry players. Key players are adopting business strategies including regional expansion, diverse product offerings, collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches to gain market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global video laryngoscope market include,

Prodol Meditec

Ambu A/S

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Verathon Inc.

Salter Labs

VDO Medical Inc

AAM Healthcare

Hebei Vimed Medical Device Company, Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Video Laryngoscope Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.