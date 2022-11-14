Australia Glamping Market to Expand at 14.0% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Australia Glamping Industry Overview

The Australia Glamping Market size is expected to reach USD 256.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028. Glamping or glamorous camping is a modern form of camping that has become a trend across the world. At music festivals, glamping is offered as an upgrade option at a reasonable price, especially if it is going to be a multiday activity. A rising number of concerts and big music festivals in various parts of the world is expected to be one of the key driving factors for market growth.

Most vacationers all over the world prefer to go on vacations with a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities apart from site-seeing. A few people incorporate a day or two of glamping in their schedule as it combines taking a vacation with nature combined with the luxury of living in a fine hotel. The consumers’ search for unique experiences is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. While de-stressing and relaxation are the key factors that are expected to propel the expansion of the glamping market, the rise for eco-tourism as well as the need for a healthy lifestyle is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has left an unprecedented impact on the glamping market in Australia. Interest in camping among new and experienced campers was evident, before the coronavirus pandemic. After government restrictions on traveling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry faced a decline in growth in 2020. Travelers maintained a distance from natural spaces, outdoor recreation activities, and other people. However, the industry is regaining momentum. Since the conventional hospitality industry including hotel, resorts, and restaurants have had a diminishing impact, camping and glamping have experienced an increase in demand due to its provision of social distancing, hygiene, and every once in a while, break far away from the city.

Australia Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia glamping market based on accommodation type and age group:

Based on the Accommodation Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses and Others.

The cabins and pods accommodation type segment led the market with a revenue share of 47.1% in 2020. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to prominent features offered by cabins and pods such as safety features including lockable windows and doors, a private bathroom, and a large kitchen and living space.

The tents segment is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Although a tent is a traditional way of camping, with a shift in time it has become more comfortable. Tents also offer extraordinary views due to the wide window structure coupled with various other amenities.

Based on the Age Group Insights, the market is segmented into 18 – 32 years, 33 – 50 years, 51 – 65 years and Above 65 years.

The age group between 18 – 32 years dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.6% and is projected to continue growing over the forecast period. This is ascribed to the growing trend of camping within this age group.

The 33 – 50 years age group segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Financial freedom and high spending power are the primary factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Key Companies Profile

The market is comprised of many large and medium-scale players offering different kinds of services. The market is fairly competitive with the addition of advanced technology and with the idea of luxurious camping getting more and more popular among travelers.

Some prominent players in the Australia Glamping market include

Under Canvas

Canopy and Stars

Baillie Lodges

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd

Glampique

The Last Best Beef LLC

Eco Retreats

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

