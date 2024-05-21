Global Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Projected to Reach USD 672.6 Million by 2032

The global knotless tissue control devices market is poised to witness substantial growth, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032, according to recent market research. The market, valued at USD 465.6 Million in 2022, is projected to reach a valuation of USD 672.6 Million by 2032.

The significant growth trajectory of the market can be attributed to several key factors, including the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and continuous technological advancements in the field of healthcare. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly prefer minimally invasive techniques for their numerous benefits, such as shorter recovery times and reduced risk of complications, the demand for knotless tissue control devices is witnessing a surge.

Furthermore, major players in the market are actively engaged in the development and enhancement of their devices, which is expected to further drive market growth in the forecast period. For instance, Ethicon recently announced the launch of its STRATAFIX Spiral PDS Plus and STRATAFIX Spiral Monocryl Plus Knotless Tissue Control Devices. These innovative additions to the STRATAFIX Family of Knotless Tissue Control Devices represent a significant advancement in suture technology, offering surgeons in the USA access to the most comprehensive range of knotless sutures available.

“The introduction of advanced knotless tissue control devices such as the STRATAFIX Spiral PDS Plus and STRATAFIX Spiral Monocryl Plus demonstrates our commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients,” commented a spokesperson from Ethicon.

With the continual focus on product development and innovation, along with the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures worldwide, the knotless tissue control devices market is poised for robust growth in the coming years.

The global knotless tissue control devices market is being driven by several key factors:

Knotless tissue control devices offer various benefits such as distributing tension along the wound, simplifying knot tying, and reducing knot-related complications. These advantages are expected to increase the demand for these devices in healthcare settings.

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: An increasing number of surgical procedures, including knee replacements, bypass surgeries, hip replacements, and cosmetic surgeries, are anticipated to drive the demand for knotless tissue control devices. As the population ages and the prevalence of conditions requiring surgical intervention rises, the demand for these devices is expected to grow correspondingly.

Demographic Trends: The aging population is particularly relevant to the demand for knotless tissue control devices. A study published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information indicates that approximately 30% of elderly individuals fall due to difficulties in walking, which often necessitates knee replacement surgeries. As the population continues to age globally, the need for such surgical procedures is expected to increase, further driving the demand for knotless tissue control devices.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation: The launch of efficient devices by key players in the market is expected to strengthen the industry. For example, Smith & Nephew launched HELICOIL knotless sutures in September 2020, which utilize bone marrow and associated stem cells to enhance the healing process. Such innovations enhance the effectiveness and usability of knotless tissue control devices, contributing to market growth.

Overall, the convergence of these factors is expected to fuel the growth of the global knotless tissue control devices market in the foreseeable future.

Key Companies Profiled:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

Ethicon US, LLC. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market:

By Product Type:

Short-Term

Long-Term

Nonabsorbable Polymers

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Centers and Laboratory

By Region:

North American

Latin American

Western European

Eastern European

Asia-Pacific

Japanese

Middle East and Africa

