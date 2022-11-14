U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Industry Overview

The U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market size is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising frequency of natural disasters, over the past few years such as hurricanes, floods, and others in the U.S. is expected to drive the market for commercial restoration which in turn is likely to promote the demand for waterproofing membranes.

U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market based on product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid Applied Membranes and Sheet Membranes

Liquid applied membranes products led the U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market and accounted for about 78% share of the global revenue in 2020. In addition, these membranes are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing infrastructural investment, along with the growing awareness about the product and its cost-effectiveness.

Polyurethane liquid membranes offer advantages over traditional waterproofing solutions owing to their high functionality in geometrically complicated connections and low energy usage.

Sheet membrane products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, on account of their high functionality in underground structures.

Bituminous segment dominated the U.S. commercial restoration sheet membranes demand and accounted for a notable market revenue share in 2020. Bituminous sheets have been used traditionally in roofing applications.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills & Tunnels, and Others

Roofing application led the market and accounted for about 30% share of the revenue in 2020, as this being a preferred option for protection against rainwater and environmental moisture. In addition, the membranes also offer high thermal resistance and strength properties to roofing materials to withhold foot traffic.

to withhold foot traffic. In case of large area, generally sheet products are preferred, whereas in case of smaller areas, liquid applied membranes are preferred. Sheet products are preferred over liquid applied membranes, in large areas on account of their ability to cover gaps and bridge over cracks with higher effectiveness.

Building structures also emerged as one of the largest end-use segments for commercial restoration waterproofing membranes, as they are applied to improve the shelf life of the building and protect the structure from varying temperatures.

Sheet membranes are primarily used in flooring applications, to reduce the risk of accidents. With growing number of infrastructural projects such as renewable power generation, water treatment systems, and others, the demand for waterproofing membranes, particularly liquid applied solutions is likely to grow over the next eight years.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The manufacturers are entering into raw material manufacturing as it leads to uninterrupted supply of raw materials and low production costs. For Instance, companies such as BASF, which are engaged in manufacturing of precursor materials such as polymers and bitumen incur low raw materials through captive consumption.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market are:

Sika AG

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

Alchimica

Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH

Isomat S.A.

Covestro AG

