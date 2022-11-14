Inorganic Coagulants Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2031

The market for inorganic coagulants witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Recognized companies such as SNF Floerger, Kemira OYJ, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Buckman Laboratories, Inc., Feralco AB, Ixom Operations Pty Ltd, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Suez S.A. and others are focusing on the incorporation of tactics including partnership agreements, sales contracts, strategic alliances, diversifications, innovative launches, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, technological upliftments, product line extensions, hiring technical expertise, joint ventures, collaborations, product approvals etc for gaining a competitive edge over others in the market.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Introduction

Coagulants are chemicals used for the primary treatment of sludge. They destabilise the particles by neutralising the charge on the particle with charges opposite to those of the suspended solids. Once the charges are destabilised, the particles are capable of sticking together. Coagulants are of two types, namely organic and inorganic. Organic coagulants are plant-based coagulants with high ability to remove pollutants from water. Inorganic coagulants, on the other hand, consist of coagulants based on metals, which are corrosive in nature and thus harmful to the material to which they are applied.

Aluminium-based coagulants are widely used for the treatment of water and wastewater owing to the low price and easily availability of raw materials Aluminium-based coagulants are used extensively across the globe, mainly in Asia pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, whereas iron-based coagulants are used in Europe and North America.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Dynamics

Over the last few decades, a rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has increased severe water stress across the globe. To avoid and overcome this situation, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations regarding the treatment of dischargeable water and increasing its reusability.

Furthermore, governments are highly focused on improving municipal water facilities in urban and rural areas. These developments for industrial and domestic/municipal water treatment are expected to create high demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals, thereby boosting the consumption of inorganic coagulants over the forecast period.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is estimated to hold a significant market share of the iron-based coagulants market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the high efficiency of iron-based coagulants in the removal of pollutants from water and wastewater. China is estimated to witness prominent growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the large presence of manufacturers and distributors of iron-based coagulants in the region.

The U.S. is estimated to shift towards the use of iron-based coagulants from aluminium-based coagulants. Canada and Russia are estimated to continue the trend of using aluminium-based coagulants during the forecast period. Brazil is estimated to witness growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to growing investments by the government in Brazil for the treatment of water.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Market Participants

Some of the manufacturers involved in the production of inorganic coagulants market are:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Segmentation

Global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented on the basis of type of metal, by application and by regions.

On the basis of metal, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

Aluminium-based Aluminium Sulphate Polyaluminum Chloride Others

Iron-based Ferric Chloride Ferric Sulphate Ferrous Sulphate Others



On the basis of application, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

On the basis of regions, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

