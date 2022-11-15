STOSA CUCINE NYC Opens Showroom In New York City

Design Leader offers Made in Italy Luxury Custom Kitchens

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — STOSA CUCINE, a leader in Italian interior design and manufacturer of custom kitchens, announces the opening of its flagship showroom, STOSA CUCINE NYC, in New York City. For over fifty years STOSA CUCINE has fused elegance and the unrivaled quality of Italian design and technology in the creation of custom kitchens and interiors collections that have beautified thousands of homes and commercial spaces.

STOSA NYC believes the heart of every home is the kitchen. Whether the choice be traditional or modern styling, every collection offers sophisticated functionality and refined aesthetics that elevate daily living. The company works closely with architectural and interior designers who share and honor the STOSA commitment to quality, innovative technology, and artistic expression. “We are excited and proud to be in New York City to create stunning interiors, provide exceptional service, and offer excellent value for clients in the tri-state area. These are our core values, “states Massimiliano Taricone, President STOSA NYC. “Our design consultants will thoughtfully guide clients in the creation of their unique dream space.”

Founded in 1964, STOSA CUCINE is a family-owned and operated company and one of the leading interior design manufacturers in Italy. An ethical enterprise STOSA CUCINE uses only the finest raw materials and woods derived from sustainable sources in addition to certified low-emission and non-toxic materials in the fabrication of its products. STOSA CUCINE NYC offers luxury design services throughout the NYC tri-state area for custom kitchen design, kitchen cabinets, wine cellar, wall units, storage units, and kitchen remodeling.

Press contact: Claudette Blackwood claudette@stosa-ny.com / 917 262 0701 / www.stosa-ny.com