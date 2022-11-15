Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi Provides Services at Convenience

Ranchi, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Transferring critical patients without causing any discomfort is a challenging task and ensures the ailing individuals’ health remains stable until the process of evacuation is completed. To meet the efficient relocation needs of the patients the Air Ambulance Services in Ranchi operational under Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance is offering quick medical retrieval so that the patient doesn’t reach the healthcare center without any delay and thus, in turn, get access to treatment on time. We make the evacuation process non-risky and ensure the patient travels without experiencing any trouble.

We specialize in shifting patients without any trouble and make sure every detail of the evacuation process is taken care of efficiently from beginning to end. We are apt to deliver the emergency care required by the patients at the time of retrieval and provide them with end-to-end supervision until the evacuation process gets concluded. The air ambulance jets of Air Ambulance from Ranchi remain equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment like that of a hospital so that the patient doesn’t feel trouble of any sort during the journey.

Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Specializes in Transferring Patients with Efficiency

Every flight operational under Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati is staffed with a highly trained emergency medical team that ensures the safety and comfort of the patients right from the initiation of the evacuation process. We make sure every detail of the patient is taken into consideration and then the transfer process is delivered in order to make the procedure as smooth and risk-free as possible. We provide a customized solution as per the necessities of the patients and arrange the best ground transportation with advanced life-saving equipment for a non-troublesome transfer.

Once our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati got contacted for shifting a patient to the healthcare center who was pregnant and needed constant monitoring on the way. We composed the transfer procedure with all the necessary medical facilities that were required to let the patient experience a journey filled with end-to-end safety and comfort. A team of concerned medical personnel followed the patient onboard for keeping the health stable and in a thriving state. All of a sudden right in the middle of the journey the patient started feeling contractions and began to experience labor pain. The expert caregivers available onboard took care of the situation efficiently and delivered the baby onboard as the journey wasn’t going to end shortly.