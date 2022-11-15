Bankai Group is Proud to be a Part of LAWC 2022 as a Gold Sponsor

Posted on 2022-11-15 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Team Bankai is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the LAWC (Latin America Wholesale Congress), 2022, the leading telecom event to take place in Latin America on November 29–30, 2022, at the Alvear Icon Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This is an event for the entire industry with participants from all areas of the wholesale telecom industry including Tier 1, 2 and 3 carriers, mobile/wireless operators, ISPs, VoIP providers and technology partners from the voice, data, satellite, sub-sea and fixed-line markets. The organization has been offering ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions internationally for 30 years, with remarkable expertise in IP interconnects.

