Future Electronics Hosts Successful Supplier Fair at Advanced Engineering University 2022 in Dallas

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, hosted their highly-anticipated Supplier Fair on November 6th to 11th in Dallas.

Part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2022, this premier event held by Future Electronics provides training to members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers.

Every member of the engineering team was on hand for the Americas event, along with Advanced Engineering staff from various offices around the world.

The fair featured supplier booths complete with product specifics, evaluation tools, and live demos, along with many giveaways and prizes.

The annual Supplier Fair provides an excellent opportunity for Future Electronics Field Application Engineers (FAEs) to network with key supplier personnel while acquiring expert-level insight into the next generation of electronic technologies.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering Group, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/about-future/advanced-engineering.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

