Bankai Group is Elated to be Part of Capacity Asia 2022 as a Gold Sponsor

Singapore, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — We at Bankai Group are happy to announce our participation as a Gold Sponsor at Capacity Asia 2022, the most senior connectivity conference in the APAC (Asia Pacific) Region, set to be held from November 29 – December 1, 2022, at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore. Capacity Asia 2022 will be an intriguing three-day event that will allow the members to participate in immersive sessions that will shed light on the critical telecom industry trends and topics related to the Asia Pacific countries.

Capacity Asia back in 2022. Being APAC’s most senior connectivity conference, Capacity Asia delivers holistic insight into digital infrastructure developments and trends. The organization has been offering ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions internationally for 30 years, with remarkable expertise in IP interconnects.