Talented Artist on the Come Up Woahjay69 Signs with JPCRecords

American record label JPCRecords signs with talented artist on the come up woahjay69, Jaykishan Patel

Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — With the musician/band industry being so populated nowadays, Here is how the artist known as woahjay69 is on the come up to become one of the greatest well-known musicians worldwide. He signed with JPCRecords in 2022.

Jaykishan Patel, (woahjay69), was born on January 7th, 2006, in Louisville, Kentucky at a local hospital. At a young age, Jaykishan Patel has always wanted to become a musician. Jaykishan goes by Jay, which most people know him by. Jay Patel is notorious for his work as an Internet personality, which everyone has come to love him by. In the music industry Jaykishan is goes by woahjay69. Additionally, he has signed with JPCRecords.

Within the music space, there come hard times and roadblocks that artists must break through to strive in the industry. When Jay was just starting out making music, One of Jay’s major struggles was that he didn’t have many fans or supporters and didn’t have much of a fan base to support him through the hard times. However, as he got through it, he has now become more motivated and started to gain a larger fan base attracting tons of streams and listeners worldwide.

Directly From Jay –

Jay says he models his success around bands, artists, and musicians that are dropping hits after hits and are spreading a positive message. Bands, artists, and musicians that are on a higher level than Jay have helped him become who he is today and keep on motivating him to this day.

Taking a look inside Jay’s journey, to become a musician in the world that he lives in is extremely challenging and requires a lot of determination. According to Jay, the key to becoming a top musician is to keep on trying and never give up whatsoever! Even when times get hard, Always get up and keep ongoing.

woahjay69 and his music can be found on SoundCloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Spotify and many more. He is known on all platforms by woahjay69.

About JPCRecords

JPC Records is an American record label. A subsidiary of the JP Music Group, it is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keep up with Jay on Instagram

Instagram: @woahjay69