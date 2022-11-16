Beverage Cans Market Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Beverage Cans Industry Overview

The global Beverage Cans Market size is expected to reach USD 53.22 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising demand for sustainable products coupled with demand for a convenient packaging solution for beverages.

Metal recycling has garnered support from government agencies, such as the European Commission and the U.S. government who mandated the exchange of used cans. In addition, the market is expected to benefit from the availability of raw material through municipal recycling programs initiated in countries, such as the U.S., Italy, and Brazil.

Aluminum material lies on the higher side of the price scale as compared to steel. However, it held a considerable volume share of the market in 2020 owing to its ductility that prevents cans from shattering/cracking during their transit along with its corrosion-resistant property and more recyclability than steel material.

Beverage Cans Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global beverage cans market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Aluminum and Steel.

The aluminum material segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 96.0% in 2020 as a result of the high usage of aluminum as it offers extended shelf life to packaged beverages.

Steel cans also extend the shelf life of beverages, thereby reducing wastage. The relatively high thermal conductivity of steelallows cans made from it to be chilled quicker than PET bottles.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Others.

The alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 dominated the application segment in 2020. The high share is attributed to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages among millennials, increasing disposable income, and a rise in consumer demand for premium/high-quality alcoholic products.

The fruit and vegetable juices segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Juices fortified with functional ingredients, such as bioactive compounds, Omega-3, fiber, and probiotic bacteria, are gaining traction with an increase in awareness among consumers about the benefits of these ingredients.

Beverage Cans Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a number of global companies. Competitive prices and advancements in technologies coupled with innovative packaging solutions are followed in the market to gain a competitive advantage.

Some prominent players in the global Beverage Cans market include

Ball Corp.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The Olayan Group

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh S.A.

CANPACK

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Bangkok Can Manufacturing

Nampak Ltd.

Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

SWAN Industries (Thailand) Company Ltd.

GZ Industries Ltd.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Envases Group

