Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Smoke Evacuation Systems Industry Overview

The global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 285.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries, electrosurgery procedures, and increased product availability.

Currently, elective and endoscopic procedures are delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of transmission to other patients with chronic conditions. According to the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, it is recommended to use electrosurgery pencils with attached smoke evacuators instead of monopolar electrosurgical and advanced bipolar devices and ultrasonic dissectors. Moreover, high-flow vacuum sources or filtration units are recommended during laparoscopic procedures. The market is thus anticipated to experience gradual growth post-COVID-19 revival.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Smoke Evacuating Systems, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds), Smoke Evacuation Tubings and Accessories.

The smoke evacuating systems segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 39.0% in 2020. The smoke evacuation system detects smoke and activates fans for channeling the smoke away from occupied areas in the facility.

The smoke evacuation filters segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to their applications in cauterizing vessels and vaporizing blood, tissues, and fluid created as smoke, a byproduct of laser surgeries and electrosurgeries.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries and Others.

The laparoscopic surgeries segment dominated the smoke evacuation system market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 37.0% in 2020. A rising number of laparoscopic surgeries is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The medical aesthetic surgeries segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.8% owing to the increasing number of aesthetic surgeries.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dental Clinics and Veterinary Healthcare Providers.

The hospitals’ segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.9% in 2020. This segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the high number of surgeries being performed such as cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries.

Cosmetic surgery centers segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of around 7.7% owing to the rise in the number of cosmetic laser surgeries, which produce smoke.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market leaders are involved in acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product launches to withstand the competition. Major market players are investing in acquisitions and launching new products to enhance their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, KLS Martin Group acquired major business operations of Stuckenbrock Medizintechnik. This strategy focused on expanding the OEM operations of the company.

Some prominent players in the global Smoke Evacuation Systems market include:

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ethicon Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Pall Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Olympus Corporation

