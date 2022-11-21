Gasoline Filter Market Is Forecast To Register A Whopping 3.9% Value CAGR Across The 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Automotive Oil Filter market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global automotive oil filter market reached a valuation of US$ 70.0 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 72.8 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 107.76 Billion.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Automotive Oil Filter market.

Key findings of the Automotive Oil Filter market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Automotive Oil Filter. Additionally, the Automotive Oil Filter market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Automotive Oil Filter market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automotive Oil Filter vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automotive Oil Filter market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automotive Oil Filter market.

Automotive Oil Filter price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Oil Filter Industry Survey

· By Fuel Filter :

Gasoline Diesel Alternative Fuels (Ethanol, CNG, etc.)



· By Filter Type :

Fuel Filter Engine Oil Filter Hydraulic Filter Others



· By Filter Media :

Cellulose Synthetic Other Oil Filter



· By Vehicle Type :

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle



· By Sales Channel :

OEM Aftermarket



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Oil Filter market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Automotive Oil Filter companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Automotive Oil Filter which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Automotive Oil Filter Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Automotive Oil Filter Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automotive Oil Filter Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Automotive Oil Filter in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In April 2021, at the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Spring Meeting, Donaldson Company, Inc. announced its Filter Minder Connect solution, which is available for monitoring fuel filters and engine oil conditions on heavy-duty engines. This product development focuses on increasing filtration efficiency.

In July 2020, Hengst Filtration announced that it had acquired the hydraulic filtration business of Bosch Rexroth AG. With this acquisition, Hengst sustainably extended its Industrial Filtration division which commenced with the take-over of Nordic Air Filtration and Delbag.

In June 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. announced that it had reached a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products, Inc. to terminate Nelson’s previously disclosed purchase offer for Donaldson’s Exhaust and Emissions (E&E) business. The transaction would have included Donaldson’s dedicated E&E sales and engineering functions, production facilities, and lab capabilities.

Market Players:

FRAM Group IP LLC

Sogefi S.p.A

Hengst SE & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

K & N Engineering, Inc.

UFI FILTERS Spa

Champion Laboratories, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. KG.

