Creative Diagnostics Introduces Hemagglutination Assay Service for Scientific Applications

Certain viruses can agglutinate red blood cells in specific animals, a process known as viral hemagglutination. The hemagglutination assay (HA) is designed to predefine viruses of tested samples and determine whether the related responses are specific. However, the ability of viruses to agglutinate red blood cells can be inhibited by the corresponding antibodies, hence, leading to the development of the hemagglutination inhibition assay (HAI).

Through the HA-HAI test, the unknown viruses can be identified with the known serums, and the content of the corresponding antibody can also be detected with the known virus. As a result, the antibody in the unknown serum can be titrated. Hemagglutination assays are used in conjunction with interactions to create visible networks that demonstrate relative viral and antiviral antibody concentrations.

HA is a well-established method widely used for influenza vaccine, diagnostic and surveillance communities to measure viral and antibody titers and monitor influenza subtypes. Hemagglutination occurs when the hemagglutinin protein on the surface of the influenza virus binds to sialic acid on red blood cells (RBCs). Similarly, in the presence of abundant virus and red blood cells, viral particles act as bridging agents, forming networks of linked RBCs that lead to hemagglutination.

Creative Diagnostics provides antiviral testing and custom early detection solutions for life science companies working in antiviral and infectious disease diagnosis. To address the robust need of the customers, Creative Diagnostics now provides HA method for researchers to detect influenza virus, adenovirus, rabies virus and other microorganisms.

“We offer a variety of assays to meet our client needs, including a broad range of antiviral assay options (such as hemagglutination assay), as well as custom assay development services,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics. “Depending on the type of red blood cell, we use U-bottom clear plates or V-bottom clear plates for detection. Furthermore, we prepare fresh erythrocytes from SPF animals, i.e., turkey, chicken, guinea pig, goose, horse, cow, sheep, and rabbit, as well as human A, B, AB and O blood type red blood cells, ensuring reproducible results.”

HA analysis is simple and can provide results within hours using relatively inexpensive and common instruments and supplies. Moreover, this analytical strategy has been well validated in multiple laboratories worldwide, with guaranteed credibility, comparability and standardization.

