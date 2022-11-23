Academia ERP participated in 7th Annual EDUtech_Asia 2022 Event

Singapore, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — The 7th Annual EDUtech_Asia event started with great enthusiasm and bustle at Sands Expo, Singapore on 8th November 2022. The three-day event went on to become Asia’s biggest edtech conference & exhibition, hosting over 350+ inspirational speakers and 200+ leading edtech companies. The event attracted hundreds of people amongst which were 250+ renowned education leaders, several professionals, and leading edtech providers.

Headlining the event were four inspirational international keynotes —

Kiran Sethi (Founder/ Director, The Riverside School, India) Raya Bidshahri (Founder & CEO, School of Humanity, UAE) Albert Park (Chief Economist of Asian Development Bank, Philippines) Steve Isaacs (Education Program Manager, Epic Games, USA)

Academia ERP too participated in the event with great enthusiasm and had unmatched success in showcasing the product’s sheer technological futurism. It was an honor for us to be participating in an event of that magnitude, but most of all we believe it gave us a widened perspective of the pain points of institutes in Asia and other regions. Constantly motivated to learn and grow, it was a great opportunity to interact and discuss the modern challenges faced by schools, universities, and training institutes and how education technologies fight these challenges.

In the public briefing session, Serosoft’s CEO & MD, Mr. Arpit Badjatya addressed the public by giving away a 6-steps mantra to attain Digital Nirvana. The company defines Digital Nirvana as a state of bliss where there is no suffering due to systemic opaqueness and inefficiencies.

The event also served as a great platform to participate in in-depth discussions on the changing face of the education sector and the role of education technologies. The discussions and talks shared new insights on various opportunities, challenges, prospects, and economic and social barriers that have to be unitedly fought to continue delivering quality education. The event included interactive panel discussions, public briefing sessions, and roundtables.