Medical Textiles Market Prominent Players are Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Schouw & Co

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Textiles Industry Overview

The global medical textiles market size is expected to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The emergence of new areas of applications of medical textiles, along with the development of new fibers and manufacturing technologies for yarn and fabrics, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Medical textile manufacturers are significantly investing in the research and development of new cost-effective methods to protect both the patients and hospital staff from viruses, bacteria, and body fluid invasions in operating room environments. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has exponentially increased the demand for medical textiles, especially nonwoven fabrics, which are used for the production of face masks, gowns, and other PPE products. Moreover, nonwoven fabrics witness higher growth owing to their vapor transmission capacity, higher bacterial resistance, and higher strength compared to other fabrics.

Medical Textiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on Product Insights, the market is segmented into Woven, Knitted, Non-woven, and Others.

The non-woven segment led the market and accounted for over 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The knitted medical textiles product segment is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.4% on account of the rising demand for the production of artificial blood vessels, cell scaffolds, hernia patches, and tissue re-engineering applications owing to their better porosity and structural efficiency compared to woven fabrics.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Implantable Goods, Non-implantable Goods, Healthcare & Hygiene Products, and Other Applications.

The healthcare and hygiene products segment led the market and accounted for over 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in the years to come.

The non-implantable goods segment is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

The demand for non-implantable goods is expected to be driven by the growing number of surgeries globally as non-implantable goods protect wounds and stitches from the external environment.

Medical Textiles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The leading players in the market are following strategies, such as the launch of new product lines, expansion of production capacities by setting up new production units, collaborations with PPE manufacturers and healthcare institutions, and acquisitions of small-level players in different countries for product and geographical expansion of businesses. This would help them to gain a competitive edge in the market over other players and maintain their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global medical textiles market include:

Atex Technologies, Inc.

Life-Threads

Careismatic Brands

Bally Ribbon Mills

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Trelleborg AB

Indorama Corporation

Herculite

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Fitesa

Schouw & Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

