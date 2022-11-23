Worldwide Demand for Ammonium Sulfate Is Likely To Register A Positive CAGR of 3.6% By 2032

The global ammonium sulfate market was worth US$ 3.31 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 3.43 Billion, representing an annual increase worth 3.7% from 2021. The market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032.

The increased demand for ammonium sulfate in the formulation of nitrogenous fertilizers, which are widely used in agriculture, can be attributed to market growth. The consumption of solid ammonium sulfate drives the market. Water treatment, on the other hand, is expected to drive demand for its liquid counterpart. The product is also likely to become much more prominent in the pharmaceutical and food additive industries.

Prominent Key players of the Ammonium Sulfate market survey report:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Nouryon

Akamai

OCI Nitrogen

SABIC

Lanxess Corporation

Novus International

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Royal DSM

Helm AG

Stereos S.A

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global ammonium sulfate market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region.

By Form Solid Liquid

By Application Fertilizers Pharmaceuticals Food & Feed Additives Water Treatment Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What insights does the Ammonium Sulfate Market report provide to the readers?

Ammonium Sulfate fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Ammonium Sulfate player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Ammonium Sulfate in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Ammonium Sulfate.

The report covers following Ammonium Sulfate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Ammonium Sulfate market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Ammonium Sulfate

Latest industry Analysis on Ammonium Sulfate Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Ammonium Sulfate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Ammonium Sulfate demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Ammonium Sulfate major players

Ammonium Sulfate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Ammonium Sulfate demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Ammonium Sulfate Market report include:

How the market for Ammonium Sulfate has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Ammonium Sulfate on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Ammonium Sulfate?

Why the consumption of Ammonium Sulfate highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

