Data Center Market: Rising Virtualization Key Factor Driving Demand of the Market – Fact.MR Survey

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of IT Data Center. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of IT Data Center Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=920

The global data center market is valued at around US$ 77 Bn at present. Revenue generation from data centers is likely to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.8% to top US$ 279 Bn by 2031. Demand for new data centers is likely to surge at a CAGR of 14.3%. The global ICT market was valued at around US$ 5 trillion in 2020, with data centers holding 1.38% share of the same.

Development of hyper scale and green data centers has been witnessed to facilitate modularity, flexibility, and efficient energy consumption. Overall, with significant demand for DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) transformation, the market for data centers is expected to witness lucrative opportunities across various countries.

Data Center Market Size (2021) US$ 77 Bn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 279 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 13.8% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies 35%-40%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of IT Data Center market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of IT Data Center

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of IT Data Center, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of IT Data Center Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=920

Key Segments Covered in Data Center Industry Survey

By Type New Data Centers Internal Data Centers Service Provider Data Centers Data Center Rebuild

By Application Data Centers for IT & Telecom Data Centers for BFSI Data Centers for Governments Data Centers for Healthcare Others

By Consulting Network Design Network Design & Planning Security Consulting Network Analysis Benchmarking Needs Assessment Operation Assessment Process Improvement

By Integration Project Management Installation Test & Debug Custom Software Development Security Implementation Change Management System Configuration Training & Site Preparation



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/920

Competitive Landscape

Major companies have strong customer networks across the globe. Market frontrunners are tech giants with deep pockets, which aids them to invest heavily in development. Additionally, these players offer diversified services that are tailored as per individual customers.

Growth strategies adopted by market participants are agreements & contracts, collaborations, and new product developments to withstand their market position.

In 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched an AI-based chip family named as Cloud AI 100. The ASIC family comes in a variety of thermal design and form factor points to make a different use case. This newly launched chip is heightened with refined features of AI to provide better performance for devices.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of data centers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Data center rebuild likely to witness value generation of US$ 80 Bn by 2031.

Based on application, government and healthcare segments are anticipated to be most lucrative with market shares of 22.8% and 15.3% in 2031, respectively.

The operation assessment segment is expected to be valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021.

Based on region, demand for data centers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15.4% and 12.5% in the South Asia & Oceania and Latin America regions, respectively, over the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represent over 61% of overall market share.

“Mounting cloud-based services has boosted development of digital infrastructure, thereby accelerating the need for new data centers across regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

Key Question answered in the survey of IT Data Center market report:

Sales and Demand of IT Data Center

Growth of IT Data Center Market

Market Analysis of IT Data Center

Market Insights of IT Data Center

Key Drivers Impacting the IT Data Center market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by IT Data Center market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of IT Data Center

More Valuable Insights on IT Data Center Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of IT Data Center, Sales and Demand of IT Data Center, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates