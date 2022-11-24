Demand For Cool Roof Coatings For Low-Sloped Roof Application Is Anticipated To Dominate The Global Market With A Significant Growth Rate Of 7.8% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Cool Roof Coating Market market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Upsurge in the adoption of green building codes by developed and developing countries across the globe is anticipated to propel the cool roof coatings demand. Growing concern towards energy consumption and carbon emission encourages governments to support green buildings establishments. The affirmation factor is anticipated to open up the market for cool roof coatings over the forecast period. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Cool Roof Coating Market market.

Key findings of the Cool Roof Coating Market market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Cool Roof Coating Market. Additionally, the Cool Roof Coating Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Cool Roof Coating Market market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cool Roof Coating Market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cool Roof Coating Market market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cool Roof Coating Market market.

Cool Roof Coating Market price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Cool roof coatings Market Key Segments

· By Roof Type

Low-slope type Steep-slope type



· By Material Type

Elastomeric Plastic Silicon Tiles Metals



· By Technology

Water-based Solvent-based



· By Application

Residential Commercial Hospitality Healthcare



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Cool Roof Coating Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Cool Roof Coating Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Cool Roof Coating Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Cool Roof Coating Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Cool roof coatings market competitive landscape shows top manufacturers including Sherwin Williams, Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paints, Monarch Industries, GAF Materials, DowDupont, Nutech Paints, Excel Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel, Sika AG, BASF SE, Asian Paints Ltd., National, Coating Corporation and Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Revenues of the cool roof coating market will remain clustered among Tier 2 players, who currently account for over 50% of overall cool roof coating sales worldwide.

These cool roof coating manufacturers including Nutech Coatings, and Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, have consolidated their position in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Advertisements and marketing campaigns are key expansion strategies of the Tier 2 players, for creating brand awareness among end-users.

Tier 1 manufacturers of cool roof coating will hold nearly 38% market share in 2021, owing to their robust distribution channel and economic vigor.

Market Players:

Sherwin Williams

Valspar Corporation

Nippon Paints

Monarch Industries

GAF Materials

DowDupont

Nutech Paints

Excel Coatings

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel

Sika AG

BASF SE

National Coatings Corporation

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

