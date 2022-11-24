The Global Market For Silicone Breast Shell Is Anticipated To Grow At A Value Cagr Of 7% During The Forecast Period 2019-2028

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Breast Shell market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Global breast shell market registered a value CAGR of over 5% during the period 2013 to 2018. Increasing awareness of benefits associated with breastfeeding accessories among consumers has underpinned growth of the breast shell industry. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Breast Shell market.

Key findings of the Breast Shell market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Breast Shell. Additionally, the Breast Shell market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Breast Shell market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Breast Shell vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Breast Shell market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Breast Shell market.

Breast Shell price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2019-2028

Key Segments Covered in Breast Shell Market Report

· Material Type

Silicone Polypropylene



· Sales Channel

Online Channels Pharmacy/Drug Stores Modern Trade Other Sales Channels



· Region

North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Breast Shell market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Breast Shell companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Breast Shell which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Breast Shell Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Medela LLC, a key player in the breast shell market, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mamava, the inventors of the first lactation pod, to support employers to provide the infrastructure, product, and services for breastfeeding working women.

In May 2018, Ameda revealed the expansion of its premium products line including Ameda MoistureGuard™ Premium Nursing Pads, Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra, and Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin™ to support breastfeeding and breast pumping needs for mothers.

Silicone Breast Shells Remain Top-Selling Category

Consumers have been showing a marked preference for silicone breast shells, in light of their greater comfort and easy adaptation to distinct breast contours. The study finds that silicone breast shells accounted for over 7 in 10 sales in 2018, and will continue to remain the top-selling category.

Additionally, presence of pores small enough to aid ventilation while refraining leakage is another key attribute of silicone breast shells that have been driving their preference among consumers. According to the study, pharmacy/drug stores continue to account for relatively larger sales of breast shell, with nearly 50% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from modern trade and online channels, which collectively account for over 40% market share.

