Rising In Demand for Video Streaming Is Expected To Register A CAGR of 17% through 2032

The video streaming market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 50 Bn in 2022, expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 2022-2032, accumulating a market value of US$ 241 Bn.

People were confined to their homes due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Thus, global video streaming viewership witnessed a substantial spike among consumers globally. Furthermore, internet enabled smart televisions with captivating picture quality such as FHD, HD, and 4K are increasing subscription for video streaming services

Competitive Landscape

Prominent video streaming service provides are expanding their global presence by collaborating with existing players or online security and traffic management providers. Prominent developments in the industry are as follows:

  • In November 2019, Netflix, Inc and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon entered a three-year strategic partnership that began in 2020. Both the companies have signed a multi-year production and distribution agreement.
  • Likewise, in November 2021, Akamai Technologies Inc. and Queue-it announced a global commercial partnership, aimed at offering consumer-friendly means to manage challenges caused by surges to online traffic.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Netflix, Inc.
  • Akamai Technologies
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc
  • Google LLC
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Tencent
  • iQIYI, Inc .
  • Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Hotstar)
  • Iflix
  • HOOQ
  • Rakuten Viki

Key Segments Covered in the Video Streaming Industry Survey

  • Streaming Type
    • Live Video Streaming
    • Non Linear Video Streaming
  • Delivery Channel
    • Video Streaming via Internet Protocol TV
    • Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Streaming
    • Video Streaming through Pay-TV
  • Platform
    • Video Streaming across Gaming Consoles
    • Video Streaming across Laptops & Desktops
    • Video Streaming across Smartphones & Tablets
    • Video Streaming across Smart TV
  • Service
    • Video Streaming for Consulting
    • Video Streaming for Managed Services
    • Video Streaming for Training & Support
  • Revenue Model
    • Video Streaming through Advertising
    • Rental Video Streaming
    • Subscription-based Video Streaming
  • End Use
    • Video Streaming for Enterprises
    • Video Streaming for Corporate Communications
    • Video Streaming for Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations
    • Video Streaming for Marketing & Client Engagement
    • Video Streaming for Training & Development
    • Video Streaming for Consumers
    • Video Streaming for Real-Time Entertainment
    • Video Streaming for Web Browsing & Advertising
    • Video Streaming for Gaming
    • Video Streaming for Social Networking
    • Video Streaming for E-Learning

