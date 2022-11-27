Rising In Demand for Video Streaming Is Expected To Register A CAGR of 17% through 2032

The video streaming market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 50 Bn in 2022, expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 2022-2032, accumulating a market value of US$ 241 Bn.

People were confined to their homes due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Thus, global video streaming viewership witnessed a substantial spike among consumers globally. Furthermore, internet enabled smart televisions with captivating picture quality such as FHD, HD, and 4K are increasing subscription for video streaming services