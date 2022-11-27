Global Sales of Animal Model Is Projected To Increase At A Healthy CAGR of 5.5% By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The animal model market is expected to be worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022, rising to US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, documenting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Over the evaluation period of 2022 to 2032, demand for animal models in academic and research institutions is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6%. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion, and is expected to grow at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 6.2% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

To expand their customer base and strengthen their industrial position, key animal model system suppliers are working on strategic acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. Recent investments by big corporations have offered opportunities for the sector to grow internationally. Some key developments are as follows:

In April 2022, Taconic Biosciences and Biomodels collaborated to initiate the Taconic-Biomodels Microbiome Initiative (TBMI) , providing investigators with seamless access to complete germ-free and gnotobiotic microbiome study solutions, from design to data. The solutions helps eliminate hurdles which have long limited microbiome research by combining access to relevant disease models, germ-free animal production, and downstream in-vivo research design, execution, and analytics.

In September 2021, Inotiv Inc. and Envigo announced an agreement wherein the former has agreed to purchase the latter. With this acquisition, both companies will be able to better access products and services for the entirety of discovery and non-clinical development within one organization.

Prominent Key players of the Animal Model market survey report:

Genoway SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Envigo CRS SA

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trans Genic Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Horizon Discovery Group Plc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Animal Model Industry Report

Animal Model Market by Species : Rat Models Mice Models Guinea Pig Models Rabbit Models Monkey Models Dog Models Pig Models Cat Models Other Animal Species Models

Animal Model by Application : Animal Models for Basic & Applied Research Animal Models for Drug Discovery/Development

Animal Model by End User : Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (Cros) Other End Users

Animal Model by Region : North America Animal Model Market Latin America Animal Model Market Europe Animal Model Market South Korea Animal Model Market APAC Animal Model Market Middle East & Africa Animal Model Market



Animal Model fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Animal Model player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Animal Model in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Animal Model.

The report covers following Animal Model Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Animal Model market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Animal Model

Latest industry Analysis on Animal Model Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Animal Model Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Animal Model demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Animal Model major players

Animal Model Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Animal Model demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Animal Model Market report include:

How the market for Animal Model has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Animal Model on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Animal Model?

Why the consumption of Animal Model highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

